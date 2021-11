Perhaps the biggest story in the NFL over the last several weeks has been the downward spiral of the Kansas City Chiefs offense. The two-time defending AFC champions -- who blitzed the league for the better part of three-plus seasons -- have scored just 36 combined points across their most recent three games. Their offense has posted a negative Expected Points Added mark in three of the last five contests, according to Pro-Football-Reference. By way of perspective, consider that the offense had three such games in 2018, 2019, and 2020 combined.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO