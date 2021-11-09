CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Browns, G Teller agree to 4-year $56.8 million extension

Frankfort Times
 4 days ago

CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns right guard Wyatt Teller has agreed to a four-year,...

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Dawgs By Nature

Pancake City: Browns sign OG Wyatt Teller to massive contract extension

Was Wyatt Teller a one-hit wonder in 2020? That’s what fans were waiting to see at the start of the 2021 season. Although it seemed like Teller got off to a bit of a slow start to begin the year, he turned up the intensity and has been back to being an unstoppable force with his run blocking.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Browns G Teller#Ap
Bleacher Report

Browns Rumors: Joel Bitonio Agrees to 3-Year Contract Extension Worth 'Roughly' $48M

Wyatt Teller isn't the only offensive lineman the Cleveland Browns gave a new contract to this week. Joel Bitonio reportedly agreed to a three-year contract extension worth "roughly" $48 million, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Earlier on Wednesday, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported there was "positive momentum on a...
NFL
chatsports.com

Browns Do In-Season Work, Get Pro Bowl Guards Bitonio, Teller Signed To Extensions

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a hard-and-fast policy about ending negotiating on contract extensions once the regular season begins, though they have made exceptions to other precedents in the very recent past. Those exceptions, though are few and far between; it has been many, many years since they last negotiated a contract with a player on their roster in-season.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Buccaneers Announce Official Decision On WR Antonio Brown

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers didn’t need star wideout Antonio Brown to crush the Chicago Bears this past week. But they won’t have him at all this Sunday after the latest team decision. On Friday, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians announced that Brown is officially out against the New Orleans Saints....
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy