Browns, G Teller agree to 4-year $56.8 million extension

Was Wyatt Teller a one-hit wonder in 2020? That’s what fans were waiting to see at the start of the 2021 season. Although it seemed like Teller got off to a bit of a slow start to begin the year, he turned up the intensity and has been back to being an unstoppable force with his run blocking.
What a week for the Browns. On our latest Cover 2 podcast, Nate Ulrich and Dan Kadar discuss everything going on with the team. That includes the good — right guard Wyatt Teller getting a deserved contract extension. To the bad — the resolution to the Odell Beckham Jr. saga and running back Nick Chubb testing positive for COVID-19.
The Cleveland Browns are signing offensive guard Wyatt Teller to a four-year contract extension, according to a report from Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network. The extension is worth $56.8 million, making him one of the highest-paid guards in the league, according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. Coming...
Wyatt Teller isn't the only offensive lineman the Cleveland Browns gave a new contract to this week. Joel Bitonio reportedly agreed to a three-year contract extension worth "roughly" $48 million, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Earlier on Wednesday, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported there was "positive momentum on a...
Browns defensive end Myles Garrett is expected to play against the Patriots despite missing two days with a sore foot. Garrett saw the controversial video involving rookie quarterback Mac Jones plus other notes from Friday.
Andy Gresh talks about the Browns’ matchup with the Patriots, Mac Jones’ play as a rookie, the motivation for Bill Belichick at this point in his coaching career, Baker Mayfield’s play to this point, the biggest factor in the game and more.
The Cleveland Browns made news this week as they turned from releasing Odell Beckham Jr. (saving money in doing so) to extending the contracts of both of their starting guards. Wyatt Teller got his first big contract in the NFL after being a fifth-round pick while Joel Bitonio gets his third contract with the team that drafted him in the second round.
