CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Dr. Ifrah Zawar

By Jay James
wina.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Zawar is with the UVA Department of Neurology, and she joined the show to discuss National Epilepsy awareness month....

wina.com

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

ProPublica: St. Jude hoards billions while many of Its families drain their savings

Nov. 12 (UPI) -- This story was originally published by ProPublica. A series of sharp knocks on his driver's side window startled Jason Burt awake. It was the middle of the night on a Saturday in 2016. Burt was sleeping in his pickup truck in the parking lot of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in downtown Memphis, Tenn., where his 5-year-old daughter was being treated for brain cancer. He'd driven more than 500 miles from his home in Central Texas to visit her.
CHARITIES
WREG

Health director pleads with parents to get their kids vaccinated

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s the Governor versus local health agencies Wednesday as Tennessee Governor Bill Lee said he is preparing to sign legislation that could mean an end to most mask mandates in schools, but the Shelby County Health Director is firing back and pleading with parents to get their children vaccinated. The massive COVID-19 […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
kalb.com

Dr. David Holcombe

A look at the Rapides Parish Police Jury District I candidates. The District I Rapides Parish Police Jury position is up for election this November. There are two candidates for this seat. Meteorologist Rachael Penton's 4 PM Forecast. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Meteorologist Rachael Penton's 4 PM Forecast. Wilbert...
RAPIDES PARISH, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan
wnin.org

Dr. Atul Gawande

In any given week, Dr. Atul Gawande might perform thyroid cancer surgery, write a sprawling piece for The New Yorker, meet with the White House about public health or talk with his medical students at Harvard about the role of a physician in the art of dying. In this episode, he reflects on his personal and professional experiences with dying patients.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ecntx.org

Dr. Wil Gafney Inaugurated

The Rev. Dr. Wil Gafney was inaugurated as the holder of the Right Rev. Sam B. Hulsey Professor of Hebrew Bible Chair at Brite Divinity School at TCU on Thursday, October 28, 2021. Her lecture, “What if Bathsheba Took the Throne,” can be viewed at 34.17 in the video below. The stole, which is emblazoned with the names of Julia Foote, Katie Geneva Cannon, Pauli Murray, Kelly Brown Douglas, Delores Williams, and Renita Weems, was made for Dr. Gafney by Tawnya Denise Anderson, a Presbyterian minister.
RELIGION
petbusiness

Dr. Elsey’s

How/when was Dr. Elsey’s founded? How has it evolved over the years? Dr. Elsey, a feline veterinarian for over 40 years, along with his wife Kathy, founded the company in 1987 with a vision to help support pets and people in need. It all began with a visit to a local mine and packaging clumping clay litter in gallon milk containers in a garage for his clients. Out of that grew the solutions-based litter company Dr. Elsey’s is today. In 1999, Dr. Elsey started testing Cat Attract (a feline behavior modification and training cat litter) at his All Cat Clinic and at shelters around the Denver Metro area. Inappropriate elimination is the number one behavioral reason cats are abused and surrendered to shelters. Dr. Elsey’s goal is to help keep cats in their homes and using the litter box. At Dr. Elsey’s, we place an emphasis on making products more household friendly with clay litter that is all natural and free of additives and perfumes. We feel that litter is an essential function for keeping cats in loving homes. In addition to litter, in 2017 Dr. Elsey’s Cat Products launched cleanprotein, a high protein kibble and canned pate that naturally optimized your cat’s appetite and body mass through simple, high quality ingredients.
PET SERVICES
CBS Miami

HCA Florida University Hospital Set To Open Monday

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A new hospital in West Broward County is set to welcome patients on November 15. “So, we’re starting off with 165 beds, but really the sky is the limit, basically the way the facility is constructed you can really up with additional floors,” Giorgio Tarchini, HSA Healthcare Assistant Division Chief Medical Officer. There’s actually infrastructure to accommodate 600 hospital beds. Once opened, it will be home to multiple specialties including, cardiology, general surgery, neurosciences, oncology, women’s services, and urology. “The level of care that we can provide at this facility, we have really the latest technology, we handpicked physicians and...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Epilepsy#Economy#The Children S Hospital#Medical Center#Uva Children
an17.com

Dr Elkersh

Dr. M. Elkersh at the Advanced Pain Institute (Hammond, Covington, Slidell, etc.) has great news for anyone in our area suffering from chronic pain..
HEALTH
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Six year old mistakenly vaccinated in Calvert school

On November 9, 2021, a 6-year-old at Dowell Elementary School received a COVID 19 vaccine they weren’t supposed to receive. According to officials, the student had the same first and last name as another student, but different birthdates. The one given the vaccine did not have parental consent to give the vaccine while the other […] The post Six year old mistakenly vaccinated in Calvert school appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
CBS Miami

Masks Now Optional For All Public School Students In Miami-Dade

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade public schools’ new relaxed mask rules are now in effect. “Today wearing my mask is optional,” says iPrep Academy fourth-grader, Alexander Gherman. But kids can’t simply show up at their school not wearing them. Parents of students in all schools, including K-8 centers and elementary schools, must complete an opt-out form and return it to their child’s school. Forms can be downloaded at backtoschool.dadeschools.net or obtained at their child’s school. Additionally, fully vaccinated employees at all schools may choose not to wear facial coverings. Alexander Gherman and his younger sister Katherine were given permission from their parents to stop wearing their...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

What to expect on Community Crossroads

VICTORIA, Texas – Here’s a look at what you can expect this week on Community Crossroads. We learn about the upcoming Walk with the Homeless and Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Month, the City of Victoria’s broadband study, the Museum of the Coastal Bend, Port Lavaca Depot Days and more. You can watch Community Crossroads on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021: 7...
VICTORIA, TX
wgcu.org

Dr. Atul Gawande

In any given week, Dr. Atul Gawande might perform thyroid cancer surgery, write a sprawling piece for The New Yorker, meet with the White House about public health or talk with his medical students at Harvard about the role of a physician in the art of dying. In this episode, he reflects on his personal and professional experiences with dying patients.
HARVARD, IL
KTRE

DR ED DR PATTON

East Texas store owners warn shoppers to start holiday shopping ASAP. Black Friday shopping is three weeks out, but store owners say you might want to start holiday shopping earlier this year. Updated: 1 hours ago. |. 12 children find ‘forever homes’ on Gregg County Adoption Day. Kilgore’s Texas Broadcast...
SHOPPING
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Dr. Atul Gawande

In any given week, Dr. Atul Gawande might perform thyroid cancer surgery, write a sprawling piece for The New Yorker, meet with the White House about public health or talk with his medical students at Harvard about the role of a physician in the art of dying. In this episode, he reflects on his personal and professional experiences with dying patients.
HARVARD, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy