Dr. Ifrah Zawar

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A new hospital in West Broward County is set to welcome patients on November 15.
“So, we’re starting off with 165 beds, but really the sky is the limit, basically the way the facility is constructed you can really up with additional floors,” Giorgio Tarchini, HSA Healthcare Assistant Division Chief Medical Officer.
There’s actually infrastructure to accommodate 600 hospital beds. Once opened, it will be home to multiple specialties including, cardiology, general surgery, neurosciences, oncology, women’s services, and urology.
“The level of care that we can provide at this facility, we have really the latest technology, we handpicked physicians and...
Comments / 0