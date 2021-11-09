Dr. Ifrah Zawar

How/when was Dr. Elsey’s founded? How has it evolved over the years? Dr. Elsey, a feline veterinarian for over 40 years, along with his wife Kathy, founded the company in 1987 with a vision to help support pets and people in need. It all began with a visit to a local mine and packaging clumping clay litter in gallon milk containers in a garage for his clients. Out of that grew the solutions-based litter company Dr. Elsey’s is today. In 1999, Dr. Elsey started testing Cat Attract (a feline behavior modification and training cat litter) at his All Cat Clinic and at shelters around the Denver Metro area. Inappropriate elimination is the number one behavioral reason cats are abused and surrendered to shelters. Dr. Elsey’s goal is to help keep cats in their homes and using the litter box. At Dr. Elsey’s, we place an emphasis on making products more household friendly with clay litter that is all natural and free of additives and perfumes. We feel that litter is an essential function for keeping cats in loving homes. In addition to litter, in 2017 Dr. Elsey’s Cat Products launched cleanprotein, a high protein kibble and canned pate that naturally optimized your cat’s appetite and body mass through simple, high quality ingredients.

PET SERVICES ・ 12 DAYS AGO