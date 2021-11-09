CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Renault must keep cutting costs to make its best products by 2023/25 -CEO

 4 days ago
LUDWIGSBURG (Reuters) -Renault CEO Luca de Meo said on Tuesday the company had to keep lowering costs in order to simplify the organisation and achieve its target of putting out its best-ever product lineup by 2023 to 2025. Renault said in its third quarter earnings call that it was...

#Ceo#Ludwigsburg#Reuters#French#Fiat#Meo
