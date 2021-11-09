CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

SI Power Rankings: Buccaneers Make Big Move After Week 9

By Evan Winter
AllBucs
AllBucs
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TA8JU_0crBD6hJ00

Photo credit: John A. Babiak/@Photog_JohnB

Sadly enough, the first half of the 2021 season is over and done with. The last nine weeks have flown by and have showcased plenty of surprises, as expected.

Sports Illustrated surprised the Buccaneers Tuesday by ranking them as the No. 1 team through the first half of the season. SI's collection of staff writers put all of their 2021 votes together in order to assemble this week's list.

Tampa Bay earned the most points with 185, while the Green Bay Packers were next with 181. The Los Angeles Rams are third with 180 points, the Arizona Cardinals are fourth with 179 points and then it's a steep drop to the Tennessee Titans, who are fifth with 162 points.

The Bucs were ranked No. 3 heading into the season and haven't been featured in the top spot since a Week 3 loss to the Rams. However, they are one of the seven teams with 6+ wins on the season, so things are going pretty well for the defending champs.

SI's Connor Orr wrote the following about the Bucs:

1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6–2)

Points in poll: 185

Highest-place vote: 1 (3 votes)

Lowest-place vote: 6 (1 vote)

Preseason rank: 3

Last week: Bye

Next week: at Washington

The mechanical nature with which this team can score is frightening. Add in a defense that could jell and get healthier after the bye week, and we’re looking at another potentially deep run into the playoffs for Tom Brady. The NFC playoff race is going to be a heavyweight fight the likes of which we have not seen in a long time. Tampa Bay has the requisite muscle to hang.

Tampa Bay's next opponent, the Washington Football Team, isn't held in as high of a regard as the Bucs, however. WFT is considered to be one of the league's bottom-6 teams, per SI.

27. Washington Football Team (2–6)

Points in poll: 40Highest-place vote: 25 (2 votes)Lowest-place vote: 27 (4 votes)Preseason rank: 17Last week: ByeNext week: vs. Buccaneers

One of the most disappointing teams of this season, Washington’s potentially mammoth defensive line has been a bust. Washington is 25th in DVOA, 26th in Net Yards per Attempt allowed and 29th in points allowed. While the offense has been just slightly less plodding, the team has a valid excuse due to the loss of its starting quarterback.

Stay tuned to AllBucs for further coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and other NFL news and analysis. Follow along on social media at @SIBuccaneers on Twitter and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Tom Brady Reveals 1 Thing He Dislikes About Florida

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady seems to be doing just fine in the Sunshine State, but it turns out there’s one thing he dislikes about his new home. On Saturday afternoon, Brady tweeted “Missing the fall this year.”. Brady spent roughly two decades in Massachusetts, so he certainly got...
NFL
The Spun

Buccaneers Announce Official Decision On WR Antonio Brown

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers didn’t need star wideout Antonio Brown to crush the Chicago Bears this past week. But they won’t have him at all this Sunday after the latest team decision. On Friday, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians announced that Brown is officially out against the New Orleans Saints....
NFL
FanSided

Buccaneers: Odell Beckham Jr. story proves new status for Tampa

The Buccaneers are officially NFL royalty. Having Tom Brady as your quarterback and winning the Super Bowl will do crazy things for your team. Two years ago, the Buccaneers were irrelevant. No one wanted to come to play in Tampa unless it was for a major contract. Now, reporters and analysts alike think it possible that a top-10 wide receiver like Odell Beckham Jr. would come to Tampa on a veteran minimum contract, regardless of how unlikely.
NFL
The Spun

Bruce Arians Has Surprising Admission On Rob Gronkowski

Over the weekend, tight end Rob Gronkowski made his return to the starting lineup for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a game against the New Orleans Saints. Unfortunately for the Buccaneers, it didn’t go well for Gronk or the team. He left the contest with back spasms early and then the Buccaneers went on to lose the game to a third-string quarterback.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Bleacher Report

Marshawn Lynch Says He Wouldn't Return to NFL If Offered Contract By Buccaneers

The opportunity to chase a Super Bowl ring with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers wouldn't be all that appealing to Marshawn Lynch. Addressing the topic on Monday's Manningcast, the five-time Pro Bowler said he'd turn down a contract offer from the reigning NFL champions. He added he's content in retirement. Lynch...
NFL
FanSided

Sean Payton started crying when he saw Jameis Winston on crutches postgame

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton revealed that he cried when he saw quarterback Jameis Winston on crutches in the locker room. On Sunday, the New Orleans Saints defeated the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers by the score of 36-27. They managed to do so without quarterback Jameis Winston for the majority of the game, who exited after suffering an injury to his left knee.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Sports Illustrated#Si#The Green Bay Packers#The Los Angeles Rams#The Arizona Cardinals#Nfc#Wft
FanSided

Buccaneers and Odell Beckham Jr. connected by credible reporter

The Buccaneers and Odell Beckham Jr. seems impossible on its face, but so have most of the moves made by this franchise in the last year. Just to get ahead of this, the Buccaneers are almost assuredly not signing Odell Beckham Jr. when he gets released by the Browns as soon as today. The Bucs don’t have the money or priority on the waiver wire, and that doesn’t even consider the depth Tampa already possesses in the wide receiver room.
NFL
AllBucs

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady Speaks on Aaron Rodgers' COVID-19 Situation

By now, it's probably safe to assume that most have heard about Aaron Rodgers and his situation involving the COVID-19 virus/disease. Rodgers missed the Packers' Week 9 matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs, but is expected to return for the Week 10 matchup with the Seattle Seahawks. Buccaneers quarterback Tom...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Washington Football Team
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Popculture

Tony Romo Under Fire for Gisele Bundchen Joke During Buccaneers vs. Bears Broadcast

Tony Romo is taking some heat for a comment he made about Gisele Bundchen during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Chicago Bears broadcast. When Tom Brady, Bundchen's husband, threw his 600th career touchdown pass, Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans give the ball to a fan. As the Buccanneers are talking to the guy to get the ball back, Romo added his commentary, predicting when he thinks they are saying.
NFL
bucsreport.com

Buccaneers Sign Wide Receiver

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are signing a wide receiver. No not that one, a former Buccaneer, wide receiver Breshad Perriman. Look for Perriman to start on the practice squad but soon be elevated to the 53-man roster. There’s no official corresponding move by the Buccaneers yet, but this all but...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Antonio Brown News

The Buccaneers offense is elite when it’s at full strength. Unfortunately, Tampa Bay may be without veteran wideout Antonio Brown for a bit longer than previously expected. Bucs head coach Bruce Arians announced on Monday that Brown is still donning a walking boot, meaning it’s probably a longshot he plays against Washington this Sunday.
NFL
myq105.com

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sign 2 As Rob Gronkowski And Antonio Brown Are Out

We were hoping Gronk and Brown would return soon, but that doesn’t look like it’s happening right now. Rob Gronkowski’s injuries from earlier this season seem to be bad enough that the Buccaneers have signed , a tight end, to the practice squad. Fells is a former basketball player-turned football player, at 6’7′ tall.
NFL
The Spun

Saints Fans Are Furious With Buccaneers Player’s Celebration

A Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive back is getting criticized for what appeared to be a mocking Jameis Winston celebration on Sunday evening. New Orleans is leading Tampa Bay, 16-7, at halftime on Sunday. The Saints are playing without Winston, who left the divisional contest with a bad-looking knee injury. Later...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Saints had surprising choice for emergency QB against Buccaneers

The New Orleans Saints would have had to resort to some pretty desperate measures in a worst-case scenario during Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Saints lost quarterback Jameis Winston for the season when he tore his ACL in the second quarter of the game. Trevor Siemian relieved Winston, but the Saints didn’t have a third quarterback dressed.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Buccaneers' Tom Brady Says He's a 'Pain in the Ass' to Refs, 'Always' Complaining

Tom Brady seems to be in good spirits following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. In the latest episode of the Let's Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray podcast, Brady joked about his relationship with NFL referees and admitted that he's usually in their ear more than most quarterbacks.
NFL
AllBucs

AllBucs

Tampa, FL
291
Followers
552
Post
41K+
Views
ABOUT

In-depth coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

 https://www.si.com/nfl/buccaneers

Comments / 0

Community Policy