Despite the acceleration of digital roadmaps and the continuing push to modernize, many CIOs still have old applications and infrastructure in their IT stacks. Organizations have a few key reasons for holding onto legacy technologies: They’re stable, they’re inherently efficient, and they’re paid for, says Abhi Bhatnagar, a partner at management consulting firm McKinsey & Co. He worked with one company that had opted to retain a massive mainframe state, noting that “it’s well-run, highly homogenized, and a hugely customized, fully depreciated state.”

