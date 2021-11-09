CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Extrapolations - Edward Norton, Indira Varma, Keri Russell, Cherry Jones + Michael Gandolfini Join Cast

Cover picture for the articleEdward Norton, Indira Varma, Keri Russell, Cherry Jones and Michael Gandolfini are the latest stars...

Variety

Edward Norton, Indira Varma, Keri Russell, Cherry Jones and Michael Gandolfini Cast in ‘Extrapolations’ at Apple

Apple TV Plus announced that Edward Norton, Indira Varma, Keri Russell, Cherry Jones and Michael Gandolfini have been cast in “Extrapolations,” Scott Z. Burns upcoming climate change anthology series. Known for his performances in films such as “Motherless Brooklyn” and “Keeping the Faith,” Norton plays a scientist named Jonathan Chopin. He is repped by UTA. Jonathan’s son, computer programmer Rowan Chopin, is played by Gandolfini, who most recently appeared in “The Many Saints of Newark” and is repped by WME, Sloane Offer, and Relevant. Varma plays inventor Gita Mishra. Her prominent credits include playing Ellaria Sand in “Game of Thrones” and Piety...
AOL Moviefone

‘Antlers’ Star Keri Russell And Writer/Director Scott Cooper Talk About Their New Horror Film

Cooper talks about collaborating with producer Guillermo del Toro, and joins Russell in singing the praises of young actor Jeremy T. Thomas. ‘Antlers’ tells the story of Julia (Keri Russell), a small-town teacher who becomes worried that one of her students, Lucas, is a victim of abuse at home. Written and directed by Scott Cooper and produced by Guillermo del Toro, it may not be surprising to find out that Julia’s story takes a very creepy turn. Russell and Cooper recently spoke to Moviefone about their new horror movie.
imore.com

Edward Norton, Indira Varma, others join Apple TV+ climate drama 'Extrapolations'

Edward Norton is just one of the stars signing on for Apple TV+ drama Extrapolations. Reports have Indira Varma, Keri Russell, and more all signing on. Upcoming Apple TV+ climate drama Extrapolations already has some big names attached to it but things are just getting started. According to new reports we can now expect to see Edward Norton, Indira Varma, and more involved, too.
GeekTyrant

Edward Norton and Keri Russell Among Cast Members to Join Apple TV+ Drama Series EXTRAPOLATIONS

A slate of great actors have joined the cast of the anthology drama series Extrapolations at Apple TV+, including Oscar-nominee Edward Norton (American History X, Fight Club), Emmy-nominee Keri Russell (The Americans), Indira Varma (Carnival Row), Emmy-winner Cherry Jones (Signs, The Handmaid’s Tale, Transparent), and Michael Gandolfini (Cherry, The Many Saints of Newark).
GamesRadar+

Michael Gandolfini, Edward Norton, and more join Meryl Streep in Apple TV Plus climate change series

Michael Gandolfini, Edward Norton, Indira Varma, Keri Russell, and Cherry Jones are the latest actors to join Apple TV Plus' star-studded new show, Extrapolations. Norton will play a scientist called Jonathan Chopin, while Gandolfini is his son Rowan, a computer programmer. Varma will play inventor Gita Mishra, Russell is gun-for-hire Olivia Drew, and Jones will play Elizabeth Burdick, President of the United States.
The Hollywood Reporter

Ruth Wilson to Star in HBO Mafia Drama From Lena Dunham, Dennis Lehane

HBO is teaming with Ruth Wilson, Lena Dunham and Dennis Lehane on a series about the mafia. Wilson is set to star in and executive produce Mob Queens, which centers on Anna Genovese, the second wife of infamous New York crime boss Vito Genovese. The project is based on a Stitcher podcast of the same name. Dunham (Girls, Generation) and Lehane (Mystic River, HBO’s The Outsider) will co-write, and Dunham is also set to direct. Mob Queens will focus on Anna Genovese, who was a fixture in the drag bars of New York’s Greenwich Village in the 1930s. She became most famous...
spoilertv.com

The Continental - Peter Greene, Ayomide Adegun & Jeremy Bobb Join Cast

Peter Greene (Training Day, For Life), Ayomide Adegun and Jeremy Bobb (Russian Doll, The Knick) are set as leads opposite Colin Woodell and Mel Gibson in Starz’s The Continental, the prequel to the Keanu Reeves film series John Wick. Greene will play Uncle Charlie; Adegun will portray Charon; and Bobb...
Deadline

Ethan Josh Lee Joins Wes Anderson’s ‘Asteroid City’

EXCLUSIVE: Ethan Josh Lee (Kajillionaire, Mr. Robinson) is the latest confirmed addition to the cast of Wes Anderson’s upcoming film Asteroid City, which has wrapped production in Spain. For now, the film’s plot is being kept under wraps. Lee joins a cast that includes Tom Hanks, Margot Robbie, Scarlett Johansson, Tilda Swinton, Sophia Lillis, Adrien Brody, Maya Hawke, Fisher Stevens, Bill Murray, Bryan Cranston, Jeffrey Wright, Jeff Goldblum, Liev Schreiber, Rupert Friend, Hope Davis, Jason Schwartzman, Matt Dillon, Tony Revolori and Jake Ryan, as previously announced. Anderson is producing with Jeremy Dawson and Steven Rales. While the seven-time Oscar nominee has distributed his last three films through Searchlight Pictures, Asteroid City has not been set up with a studio. Lee has previously appeared on the film side in Adam Mason’s pandemic-themed sci-fi thriller Songbird, Miranda July’s oddball drama Kajillionaire and Alistair Legrand’s genre-bender, The Diabolical. His TV credits include The Mick, K.C. Undercover, The Middle, The Real O’Neals, Mr. Robinson, Desperate Housewives, Glee, Sons of Tucson and Southland. The actor is represented by A3 Artists Agency, McKeon/Myones Entertainment and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman.
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
