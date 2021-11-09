CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Queens - Episode 1.06 - Behind The Throne - Press Release

By SpoilerTV
spoilertv.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the ladies prepare to shoot their first music video...

www.spoilertv.com

Comments / 0

Related
spoilertv.com

SEAL Team - Episode 5.05 - Frog On The Tracks - Promo, Promotional Photos + Press Release

In part two of a thrilling three-episode arc of SEAL Team, Bravo races against the clock to prevent a terrorist attack, while attempting to locate and capture their enemy. Preoccupied with questions, Jason must make a tough call to get the answers he so deeply craves. “Frog On The Tracks” will be available on November 1 on Paramount+, as the series moves exclusively to the streaming platform. Beginning Sunday, Nov. 7, all-new episodes of SEAL TEAM will drop Sundays on Paramount+.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

The Big Leap - Episode 1.09 - What Prevents Us? - Press Release

MIKE AND PAULA TAKE A LEAP ON AN ALL-NEW "THE BIG LEAP" MONDAY, NOVEMBER 15, ON FOX. With the future of Paula's health staring them in the face, she and Mike decide to take a giant leap in their relationship. Nick deals with some lingering hesitation about being vulnerable on camera, and Justin gets the opportunity to meet with a Broadway director, which causes tension in his relationship with Simon. Meanwhile, Julia's husband, Kevin, makes a shocking return in the all-new "What Prevents Us?" episode of THE BIG LEAP airing Monday, Nov. 15 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (BLP-109) (TV-14 D, L, S, V)
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Queen Sugar Season 6 Episode 8

Nova has flashbacks of the raid on her home. She decides to get away for a while, and Dominic offers to come with her. The two grow closer on the trip. Darla wants to rent an apartment in town, but Ralph Angel says he isn’t ready. Darla points out that their little girl will be born soon, and they need to get settled.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Throne#Work Life Balance
spoilertv.com

The Conners - Episode 4.07 - Let's All Push Our Hands Together For The Stew Train and The Conners Furniture - Promotional Photos + Press Release

“Let’s All Push Our Hands Together For The Stew Train and The Conners Furniture” – The Lunch Box is busier than ever, and when Jackie devises an offbeat plan of how to serve the customers, it’s anything but smooth service. Meanwhile, Dan begins to sell some furniture to make room for his new bride and her things but finds it a bit harder to let go than he thought on “The Conners,” WEDNESDAY, NOV. 17 (9:00-9:31 p.m. EST), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
TV & VIDEOS
spoilertv.com

The Goldbergs - Episode 9.09 - A Light Thanksgiving Nosh - Press Release

“A Light Thanksgiving Nosh” – When Beverly learns that Linda Schwartz will host Thanksgiving this year, she becomes concerned that her role as family hostess — and more importantly as Erica’s mom — is threatened. Meanwhile, Pop-Pop surprises the family by showing up with a new “lady friend” on “The Goldbergs” airing WEDNESDAY, NOV. 17 (8:00-8:30 p.m. EST), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following the premiere.
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
spoilertv.com

Star Trek: Prodigy - Episode 1.03 - Starstruck - Press Release

Episode 103 – “Starstruck” (Available to stream Thursday, November 4th) Even with the guidance of their hologram advisor Janeway, the crew of the U.S.S. Protostar is tested when their ship is on a dangerous cosmic collision course. Written by: Chad Quandt. Directed by: Alan Wan.
TV & VIDEOS
spoilertv.com

Grey's Anatomy - Episode 18.06 - Everyday Is A Holiday (With You) - Press Release

Grey’s Anatomy: Every Day Is a Holiday (With You) (11/18) “Every Day Is a Holiday (With You)” – It’s Thanksgiving and while Meredith faces travel complications due to the weather, Nick steps in to help in more ways than one. Meanwhile, Richard and Bailey seek out emergency surgeries, and Amelia and Link reconnect on “Grey’s Anatomy,” airing THURSDAY, NOV. 18 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
TV SHOWS
spoilertv.com

Ghosts - Episode 1.08 - D&D - Press Release

SAM AGREES TO FACILITATE A NEW DUNGEONS & DRAGONS CAMPAIGN BETWEEN JAY AND THE GHOSTS, AFTER HE’S KICKED OUT OF THE ONE WITH HIS CITY FRIENDS, ON “GHOSTS,” THURSDAY, NOV. 18. “D&D” – After Jay is kicked out of a Dungeons & Dragons campaign with his city friends, Sam agrees...
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Legends of Tomorrow - Episode 7.07 - A Woman's Place is in the War Effort! - Press Release

CREATING CHANGE - When the Legends crash land in 1940s Seattle, they find themselves right in the middle of WWII with a surprise guest. Needing replacement parts to fix the time machine, Sara, Ava, Astra, Spooner and Gideon find themselves working in different sections of an airplane factory alongside "Rosies." With Astra frustrated with inequality in the workforce, she takes matters into her own hands. Meanwhile, Behrad offers to play host and help teach Nate about Persian culture and etiquette. Tala Ashe, Olivia Swann, Adam Tsekham, Lisseth Chavez, Shayan Sobhian and Amy Pemberton also star. Glen Winter directed the episode written by Morgan Faust & Leah Poulliot.
SEATTLE, WA
spoilertv.com

B Positive - Episode 2.06 - A Dishwasher, a Fire and a Remote Control - Press Release

“A Dishwasher, a Fire and a Remote Control” – Gina is pressured by the seniors at Valley Hills to fire the chef, Bert (D.B. Sweeney). Also, a frustrated Drew blows up at one of his therapy patients, on the CBS Original series B POSITIVE, Thursday, Nov. 18 (9:30-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

New Amsterdam - Episode 4.10 - Death Is The Rule. Life Is The Exception - Press Release

"DEATH IS THE RULE. LIFE IS THE EXCEPTION" 11/23/2021 (10:01PM - 11:00PM) (Tuesday) : As Max and Dr. Sharpe prepare to depart for London, a deadly superbug hits the hospital and draws them back in. Leyla confronts Bloom about the secret she has been hiding. Iggy digs deep to help two grieving parents confront the reality that their son is gone.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Big Sky - Episode 2.06 - Heart-Shaped Charm - Promotional Photos + Press Release

“Heart-shaped Charm” – Cassie grows suspicious of Max after noticing her keychain matches one found nearby the crime scene and decides to confront her. Jenny and Travis get together to talk in secret, or so they think, as Smiley’s curiosity gets the best of him, and he follows Travis to the meetup. Later, to his dismay, Travis comes face to face with Ren and Donno who are determined to get answers out of him; and Lindor pays Wolf a visit when “Big Sky” airs THURSDAY, NOV. 18 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

The Flash - Episode 8.02 - Armageddon, Part 2 - Press Release

"Armageddon, Part 2" - (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV- PG, V) (HDTV) THE FLASH SEEKS HELP FROM BLACK LIGHTNING - Despero (guest star Tony Curran) warns The Flash (Grant Gustin) that great tragedies will befall the speedster and cause him to lose his mind. Once that happens, Armageddon will begin. Determined to prove Despero wrong, Barry doubles down on proving his innocence but a devastating revelation from Iris (Candice Patton) pushes him to the edge and sends him to seek counsel from Black Lightning (guest star Cress Williams). Menhaj Huda directed the episode written by Jonathan Butler & Gabriel Garza (#802). Original airdate 11/23/2021.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Ordinary Joe - Episode 1.09 - Thankful - Press Release

11/22/2021 (10:01PM - 11:00PM) (Monday) : Cop Joe navigates a tense Thanksgiving dinner with his entire family. Music Joe battles his feelings of betrayal in order to help Amy's campaign. Nurse Joe and Jenny decide to finally hire outside help for Chris as they prepare to spend their first Thanksgiving apart from each other.
TV & VIDEOS
spoilertv.com

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia - Episode 15.03 - 15.04 - Press Release

It's the 90s, and the Gang hangs out one last time at the local roller rink before going their separate ways. An innocent young Dennis learns the horrifying details of Frank's business, a truly sweet Dee is excited to head off for Hollywood, while Charlie and Mac's jobs at the roller rink are in jeopardy, leaving them to figure out their next move. Written by Rob Rosell & David Hornsby and directed by Richie Keen.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

The Resident - Season 5 - Aneesha Joshi Joins Cast

Aneesha Joshi will join her sister, series regular Anuja Joshi, on the medical drama. Aneesha will recur as Padma Devi, the sister of Dr. Leela Devi, played by her real-life sister Anuja. Joshi’s Padma Devi shakes things up in Leela’s life when she comes to visit. Her character will be...
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy