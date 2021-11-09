Queens - Episode 1.06 - Behind The Throne - Press Release

MIKE AND PAULA TAKE A LEAP ON AN ALL-NEW "THE BIG LEAP" MONDAY, NOVEMBER 15, ON FOX. With the future of Paula's health staring them in the face, she and Mike decide to take a giant leap in their relationship. Nick deals with some lingering hesitation about being vulnerable on camera, and Justin gets the opportunity to meet with a Broadway director, which causes tension in his relationship with Simon. Meanwhile, Julia's husband, Kevin, makes a shocking return in the all-new "What Prevents Us?" episode of THE BIG LEAP airing Monday, Nov. 15 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (BLP-109) (TV-14 D, L, S, V)
