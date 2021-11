LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – After the iconic fast food chain In-N-Out Burger publicly refused to enforce vaccine requirements for its customers in some areas of California, at least one other state leader is now courting the burger giant. The burger chain has become something of a lightning rod for who should and shouldn’t check for vaccine verification inside businesses. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who has famously campaigned against vaccine mandates, has tried to lure one of the golden state’s most iconic businesses to the sunshine state. In-N-Out made clear that they would not comply with vaccine mandates in several California cities, which require...

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO