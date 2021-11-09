Marine Corps to celebrate special birthday

From ancient times til the present, the ideal warrior has been celebrated as a man of both thought and action, with a mind as finely honed as his sword. Since the 19th century, the Marine Corps has directed its members to pursue that ideal by issuing a list of recommended reading to members of its fighting force. In 1989, the reading list was codified, and since then, each commandant (the highest-ranking officer in the Corps) has put out the “Commandant’s Professional Reading List” each year. The goal of the list is to improve Marines’ understanding of their profession, the nature of war, and the broader world, and develop their decision-making skills, desire for lifelong learning, and ability to wrestle with problems. The books are to be read by enlisted personnel and officers alike, with commanders encouraged to discuss the books with their men.

MILITARY ・ 2 DAYS AGO