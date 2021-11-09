CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Marine Corps to celebrate special birthday

Minot Daily News
 5 days ago

This November 10 will mark a special birthday for the United States Marine Corps. Not only will they celebrate their 246th birthday, but also their 100th year of celebrating their birthday on November 10. To help celebrate their birthday, here are a few facts about the Marine Corps:. –The...

www.minotdailynews.com

USNI News

The Marine Corps’ Dangerous Shift to Defense

The expeditionary advanced base operations concept wrongly assumes the extended range of modern weapons has shifted the balance of war from offense to defense. Don't miss out. Become a member of the Naval Institute today. 1. Gen David H. Berger, USMC, Force Design 2030 (Washington, DC: Headquarters U.S. Marine Corps,...
MILITARY
Washington Post

Soldier joins elite group guarding Tomb of the Unknowns around-the-clock

Kyle Williams had never been to Arlington National Cemetery when he set his sights on becoming a guard there at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. An Army recruit from south central New York, Williams was finishing basic training when the subject of “what’s next?” was raised. Someone mentioned an elite Army unit known as the Old Guard, whose special duties include standing watch 24/7, year-round, at the famous tomb overlooking Washington, D.C.
MILITARY
thelickingnews.com

One Veteran’s story

Everyone has a story, and so in honor of Veteran’s Day, Nov. 11, four of our Vietnam Veterans have willingly shared their military service stories. They almost “tag teamed” in their service in Vietnam, beginning in 1965 through 1971. Harry Brevoort’s story, as told to Christy Porter, Managing Editor. Harry...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
thefocus.news

What's the meaning of oorah chant as US Marines mark 246th birthday?

10 November 2021 marks the 246th anniversary of the US Marine Corps so expect to see the word oorah thrown about and, if you’re not sure what the meaning is, we’re here to explain. Created in Philadelphia’s Tun Tavern in 1775, Captain Samuel Nicholas rallied up “a few good men”...
FESTIVAL
John Adams
wyomingnewsnow.tv

The Marine Corp League is holding a ball

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - The Marine Corp League is holding a ball and you can help out the group that helps out others. The Cheyenne branch of the National Marine Corp. league named after Ed Herschler takes on the mission of helping out marines, Veterans and their families.
CHEYENNE, WY
WAVY News 10

Members of Expeditionary Warfare Training Group Atlantic to run 246 miles to commemorate U.S. Marine Corp’s 246th birthday

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Military members are running 246 miles to commemorate the 246th birthday of the U.S. Marine Corps. Marines, sailors, civilian members of Expeditionary Warfare Training Group Atlantic began the 246-mile run at 3 p.m. on November 8. The event is expected to be done at 7:50 a.m. on the Corp’s birthday […]
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WLOS.com

Retired Marine in Swain County celebrates USMC birthday, honors Gold Star father

SWAIN COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Wednesday, the day before Veterans Day, was also the 246th birthday of the United States Marine Corps. To celebrate, retired Marine Joe “Gunny” Vasquez was holding a party at his home in Swain County. He said, while all are welcome, there are special honors for a Gold Star father who lost his son in the bombing of the Marine Corps barracks in Beirut in 1983.
SWAIN COUNTY, NC
Washington Post

In 1921, the first soldier of the Tomb of the Unknowns was laid to rest. The memorial was caught on film.

It was cold and raining that afternoon, and officials had spread sand on the gangway so the sailors carrying the precious casket off the ship wouldn’t slip. On the dock at the Washington Navy Yard, VIPs stood at attention, awaiting the return of America’s unknown soldier. The USS Olympia, which had carried the body from France, rang out eight bells — a traditional salute to the fallen.
MILITARY
WIBW

American Legion Post 400 organizes Marine Corps anniversary celebration

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka veterans were able to celebrate the birthday of the US Marine Corps Wednesday night. The military branch was established on this day in 1775. The American Legion Post 400, located on Highway 24, hosted a party commemorating the anniversary. Organizers say it’s good to bring...
TOPEKA, KS
artofmanliness.com

The Best of the Marine Corps’ Reading Lists

From ancient times til the present, the ideal warrior has been celebrated as a man of both thought and action, with a mind as finely honed as his sword. Since the 19th century, the Marine Corps has directed its members to pursue that ideal by issuing a list of recommended reading to members of its fighting force. In 1989, the reading list was codified, and since then, each commandant (the highest-ranking officer in the Corps) has put out the “Commandant’s Professional Reading List” each year. The goal of the list is to improve Marines’ understanding of their profession, the nature of war, and the broader world, and develop their decision-making skills, desire for lifelong learning, and ability to wrestle with problems. The books are to be read by enlisted personnel and officers alike, with commanders encouraged to discuss the books with their men.
MILITARY
CBS Denver

‘Thrill Of My Life’: WWII Colorado Veteran Don ‘Whip’ Whipple Witnessed Flag Raising On Iwo Jima

(CBS4) – The raising of the flag on Iwo Jima is considered one of the most iconic images from World War II. A 96-year old former Marine in Westminster spent 36 days on the island and witnessed that historic moment. View of members of the United States Marine Corps 5th Division as they raise an American flag on Mount Suribachi during the Battle of Iwo Jima, February 23, 1945. (credit: Joe Rosenthal/Photo 12/Universal Images Group via Getty Images) Don “Whip” Whipple grew up on a farm in Kansas but knew he wanted to serve in the military. With his parents’ permission, he...
COLORADO STATE
KLTV

Rose City Marine Corps League hosts ball to celebrate 264 years

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The United States Marine Corps celebrated its 246th birthday last week. In honor of the special milestone, the Rose City Marine Corps League Detachment No. 1354 hosted a birthday ball this evening. They had dinner, dancing, a silent auction, and a special guest speaker. All branches...
TYLER, TX
WWLP

DoD: Women in active duty force increased in 2020

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — The percentage of women in the United States active-duty force has increased. Although women still make up the minority of service members across all active-duty members, the number of women serving both enlisted and as officers have grown slightly according to the newly released 2020 Demographics Profile of the Military Community. […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

