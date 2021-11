UFC featherweight contender Max Holloway has criticized some fighters for “waiting” to be handed an opportunity. This Saturday night, Max Holloway steps back into the Octagon for the first time since January as he prepares to take on top contender Yair Rodriguez. While many believe Holloway has already earned the right to battle Alexander Volkanovski in a trilogy fight for the UFC featherweight championship, Holloway just wants to get back in there and remind fans why he’s considered to be one of the best fighters in the world.

UFC ・ 4 DAYS AGO