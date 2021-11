The National Museum of the Great Lakes (NMGL) will be hosting exclusive tours in honor of the tragic loss of S.S. Edmund Fitzgerald’s 46th Anniversary. During the weekend of November 6 and 7, the museum will be offering a special guided tour of the Col. James M. Schoonmaker ship to illustrate its similarities to the Edmund Fitzgerald and discuss the events that took place that day in November of 1975. The tour will educate on the theories surrounding how the vessel sank as well as give a brief background of the 29 crew members who lost their lives.

