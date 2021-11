Transform your smartphone into a smart key with the Nuki Smart Lock 2.0. It boasts a range of features to make entering and exiting your home more convenient while adding an extra layer of security to your front door. In particular, the Nuki Smart Lock 2.0 automatically unlocks when you arrive home and locks again when you close the door. You can even use it to allow friends and family in, even when you’re not home. Moreover, this smart home gadget includes a Nuki door sensor, so you’ll always know if your front door is open or closed. That means no more going downstairs at night to have to check. Finally, with continuous monitoring, you’ll remain informed as to who has come and gone while you’re out of the home.

ELECTRONICS ・ 9 DAYS AGO