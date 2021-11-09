ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vacuum bags of marijuana found during I-80 traffic stop

By Submit Letter To The Editor
 8 days ago

FOSTER TWP. — Two people from New York City were jailed Tuesday at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility on charges they were transporting a large amount of marijuana discovered after a traffic stop on Interstate 80.

State police at Hazleton stopped the driver of an older model GMC Yukon for recklessly passing another vehicle while traveling east on the interstate just before 4 p.m. Monday.

During the traffic stop, the driver Stefan Nreca, 39, of Bronx, N.Y., refused a request to search the vehicle.

A search warrant was later served on the vehicle resulting in two black duffel bags in the cargo area.

Court records say the bags contained a total of 36 vacuum-sealed bags of marijuana. Numerous containers of small amount of marijuana were found throughout the vehicle including luggage, center counsel and glove box, court records say.

Two ecstasy pills were allegedly found wrapped in a paper towel inside the vehicle.

Nreca was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, distribution of a small amount of marijuana and a traffic citation. He was jailed for lack of $5,000 bail.

A passenger in the vehicle, Emma Annabella Ramos, 20, also of Bronx, N.Y., was charged with possession of a controlled substance, conspiracy with intent to deliver a controlled substance, distribution of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was jailed for lack of $5,000 bail.

Nreca and Ramos were arraigned by District Judge David A. Barilla in Luzerne County Central Court.

