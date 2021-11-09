CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, TX

Long, post-restriction border waits don’t happen as predicted

By Salvador Rivera
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L00yu_0crB2ZSh00

SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — Tijuana resident Teresa de Jesus, her mother and sister showed up bright and early at the San Ysidro Port of Entry — ready with extra water, food and blankets — expecting to be in line for several hours.

To their surprise, they breezed through the border as the anticipated longer-than-normal border lines did not materialize on the first day that essential travel restrictions were lifted for the fully vaccinated.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection, as well as other government agencies on both sides of the border, had predicted longer border waits as more people would be able to cross the border once again.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CuXhK_0crB2ZSh00
Teresa de Jesus was finally able to cross the border to go see her sister in Temecula, California. (Jorge Nieto/Special for Border Report)

In fact, they were asking people to stay home unless it was absolutely necessary to cross the border.

“We’re going to Temecula to see my sister,” said De Jesus in Spanish.

Temecula is about an hour and 20 minutes north of the border.

“It’s been almost two years since I’ve seen her,” she said.

Others were also “stunned” at how quickly they were able to gain access to the U.S.

“We’re on our way to Los Angeles to see the sites,” said Ernesto Velasco in Spanish.

Velasco and his wife, who are from Mexico City, stated they were also expecting longer waits, but welcomed the ease of their crossing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TnCrD_0crB2ZSh00
The area where pedestrians wait in line to gain access the United States at the San Ysidro Port of Entry was almost bare of any border commuters on foot. (Jorge Nieto/Special for Border Report)

As they passed three CBP officers who kept guard at a gate people must go through on their way to the inspection areas, an officer did ask Velasco for proof of vaccination, which he provided.

For the time being, those who cross the border using their tourist visas for non-essential reasons such as shopping or for visiting, must provide evidence they are fully vaccinated if asked by an agent.

By mid-Monday morning, there was virtually no line on the pedestrian side of the border and cars seemed to be moving faster on the vehicular traffic lanes.

Visit the BorderReport.com homepage for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the United States-Mexico border.

The big test is expected to happen over the weekend when most non-essential travelers cross the border.

CBP is asking people to not cross the border between 2 p.m. and midnight Sunday and on from 4-10 a.m. on weekdays.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ValleyCentral

Agents arrest multiple previously convicted felons, gang members

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol Sector agents arrested four Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang members along with multiple previously convicted felons. Within a 14-hour time span, RGV agents arrested four individuals who are currently involved in gangs. All four individuals were identified as MS-13 gang members. On Tuesday, Border Patrol Station agents […]
MCALLEN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
State
California State
Local
Texas Vaccines
City
San Diego, TX
San Diego, TX
Government
ValleyCentral

Agents discover trio of vehicles smuggling migrants, narcotics

DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol agents discovered a trio of vehicles attempting to smuggle migrants and narcotics in Donna. On Wednesday, Border Patrol agents intercepted the three vehicles driving in tandem on a levee road in Donna, according to Chief Patrol Agent Brian Hastings. Officials found that two of the vehicles […]
DONNA, TX
ValleyCentral

Richard Moore Outdoor Report: Avian Winter Texans

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — With wings spread wide, this American White pelican soars onto a resaca in deep South Texas. The Rio Grande Valley is a favorite destination for avian winter visitors, and dozens of American White pelicans have selected this Brownsville resaca as one of their favorite winter residences. It’s a balmy late afternoon, […]
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
ValleyCentral

CBP: $107k worth of cocaine seized at Veterans International Bridge

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers seized over $107,000 worth of alleged cocaine at the Veterans International Bridge in Brownsville. A 31-year-old attempted to enter the United States driving a 2008 BMW, according to a news release by CBP. The vehicle was referred to a secondary examination, and officers discovered […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
656K+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy