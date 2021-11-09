CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagles News: Philadelphia leads the NFL in EPA per play over the last two weeks

By Brandon Lee Gowton
bleedinggreennation.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLet’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... Now, you may ask yourself, “What took so long? How come we are just seeing this now?” What I would point to as an answer to that question is just how much more efficient the offense has been. When you have a lot...

www.bleedinggreennation.com

FanSided

Philadelphia Eagles vs Los Angeles Chargers Week 9 Inactives

Week 9, or ‘Los Angeles Chargers’ Week began in a manner that the Philadelphia Eagles have grown unaccustomed to over the past two seasons, with an opportunity to win a second-straight game. As has been the case with just about every regular-season campaign since 2017, this is a team that has dealt with a few nicks and bruises, but 2021 has been different.
NFL
Chestnut Hill Local

("LIVE.") Detroit Lions vs Philadelphia Eagles live nfl FootballOctober 31, 2021

Detroit Lions vs Philadelphia Eagles Live NFL Football October 31, 2021. As conference play is fully underway, it's starting to become time for teams to stand up or sit down in their quest to reach the playoffs this fall. Leading the way is the annual showdown of homecoming too, so expect a raucous atmosphere for a game between two desperate.
NFL
FanSided

Philadelphia Eagles Mock Draft Mondays: Week 9 Edition

The Philadelphia Eagles are coming off of a more than convincing win Sunday afternoon. While some may be flying high, it’s important to remember that the win came against the winless Detroit Lions. Despite this win, the Eagles saw little negative movement on the draft front and actually, thanks to Carson Wentz, saw some improvement.
NFL
chatsports.com

Eagles News: DeVante Parker among potential NFL trade deadline targets

WR DeVante Parker, Miami Dolphins. Just like Cooks, Parker would also be a viable option to fill in for Reagor. Parker has 25 catches for 327 yards and a touchdown this season with the Miami Dolphins. The Eagles have had an extensive history making trades, including the pre-2021 draft deal that netted the Eagles the Dolphins’ 2022 first-round pick, which is currently second overall. Will the Dolphins still do another trade with the Eagles? Maybe.
NFL
FanSided

Philadelphia Eagles studs and duds following Week 8 victory versus Lions

The Philadelphia Eagles show life after steamrolling the Lions in Week 8. Following the doubt that surrounded this Philadelphia Eagles team, they were able to leave the Motor City victorious after crushing the Detroit Lions by a final score of 44-6. A lot of questions were answered in this game from both the offense and the defense.
NFL
Oklahoma Daily

Sooners in the NFL: Kyler Murray, Baker Mayfield stumble in losses, Jalen Hurts leads Eagles to easy win in Week 8

Eleven former Sooners took the field for NFL teams in Week 8 of the 2021 season. Here are some of the notable performances. Quarterback Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals (7-1) fell to the Green Bay Packers (7-1), 24-21 on Thursday night, ending their run as the only remaining undefeated team in the NFL. Murray completed 22-of-33 passes for 274 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions, and rushed for 21 yards on six carries.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Broncos adding former Patriot in crucial insurance move

The Denver Broncos are adding quarterback Danny Etling to their practice squad, a move seen as an insurance play for the team behind starter Teddy Bridgewater, who will be rolling in Week 10 against the Philadelphia Eagles at home without backup Drew Lock. Here’s the announcement made by the handlers...
NFL
bleedinggreennation.com

Eagles News: Hard to trust Howie Roseman with the 2022 NFL Draft

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... April 29 is going to be one of the most important days in franchise history. That Colts pick is getting worse, but at the same time it’s solidifying itself as a 1st-rounder, and even if the Eagles wind up with two top-10 picks and a third in the top-20 they’ll be the first team since the 1991 Cowboys with three top-20 picks in the same draft (and only the second since 1975). The problem is Howie. And what a problem. He’s the reason the Eagles are in this roster predicament in the first place. And as of now he’s the guy who’ll be making the picks to replace the players who can’t play. Who he picked. And the cycle of mediocrity goes on. Howie Roseman has been the Eagles’ general manager since 2010 with the exception of 2015, and you can’t argue with his salary cap management skill and his ability to gain assets through trades. And you can’t take away 2017, when a collection of veteran free agents he assembled that was expertly coached by Doug Pederson won a Super Bowl. But come on. This is a unique chance to rebuild a franchise that has to be rebuilt. How can Jeff Lurie trust that process to the guy who’s used 1st-round picks on Marcus Smith, Danny Watkins, Derek Barnett, Andre Dillard and Jalen Reagor? He can’t. The Eagles can’t afford to blow this chance. Since being restored to power in 2016, Roseman has drafted 15 players in the first three rounds. The only one who’s made a Pro Bowl is Wentz, who couldn’t wait to leave. The last defensive Pro Bowler the Eagles drafted was Fletcher Cox nine years ago. The last Pro Bowler the Eagles drafted outside the first round was Zach Ertz eight years ago and the last one on defense was Trent Cole 16 years ago.
NFL
FanSided

Philadelphia Eagles: Week 9 could define Jordan Howard’s future

That’s the length of time between games where Jordan Howard ran for at least 50 yards and scored two or more touchdowns. Over that tenure, which stretched from September 26th, 2019, to October 31st, 2021, we’ve seen a presidential election, multiple Billionaires charter missions to space, and the berth of Coaty, the Delaware Blue Coats’ new blue horse mascot.
NFL
bleedinggreennation.com

Eagles vs. Chargers second quarter score updates

This is your second quarter thread for the 2021 Week 9 Philadelphia Eagles vs. Los Angeles Chargers game. Join the discussion in the comments below. Here’s some basic information to help guide you through the game:. How to watch the game - TV schedule and online streaming information;. Follow me...
NFL
FanSided

Philadelphia Eagles land safety, edge rusher in recent NFL mock draft

One of the reasons why the NFL remains the king of professional sports is its business model. They’ve done all that they can to create parity, and more often than not, parity does exist. Think about it. The Philadelphia Eagles were the last team to win the NFC East in consecutive seasons and that was more than 15 years ago when they won the division’s crown from 2001-2004.
NFL

