One person is dead and another receiving treatment following a crash in the Lewis County town of Denmark last night. The woman, 31-year-old Carthage resident Emily S. Ashline, was driving a 2016 GMC Terrain eastbound on Deer River Road on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at approximately 10:37pm when it appears that she lost control of the car. Troopers say she was driving on a curve and crossed over into the westbound lane, hitting a barbed wire fence and wooden fence posts. The car then crossed back into the eastbound lane, and down an embankment.

DENMARK, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO