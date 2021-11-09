CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SUNY Poly Continues Remote Learning Today Because of COVID

By Kristine Bellino
Classes for SUNY Poly in Utica will continue to be remote today. The school says that students and staff who are regularly tested for COVID must do so by later today, Tuesday, November 9, 2021. Staff who can work remotely - and are authorized to - are encouraged to do...

