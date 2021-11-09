New York Law Blocks Clever Robo Call Strategy

Justices appear skeptical of New York’s concealed carry law — but not necessarily gun permits more broadly. New York State Rifle & Pistol Association. v. Bruen challenges New York’s “may-issue” law, which requires people applying for handgun licenses to demonstrate a pressing need to carry. The state residents who brought the NRA-backed case were granted gun licenses for hunting and sports, but not unrestricted concealed carry for self-defense. Several Supreme Court justices expressed skepticism during Wednesday’s oral arguments about the scope of the law and the discretion it affords to licensing officials. At the same time, justices including John Roberts and Amy Coney Barrett asked whether it could be appropriate for the state to restrict firearms in specific places, like in Times Square on New Year’s Eve, at protests, or on school campuses. Overall, the Court didn’t seem to question the concept of gun carry permits in general, and the counsel for the plaintiffs said he was only arguing against New York’s “may-issue” law. The tenor of Wednesday’s questions suggest that that members of the 6-3 conservative court are leaning toward invalidating New York’s statute. But whether they issue a more sweeping ruling that would change the landscape on public carrying in other states is an open question. In D.C. vs. Heller, the Court held that the Second Amendment conferred an individual’s right to keep and bear arms in the home, but hasn’t said whether that extends to carrying in public.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO