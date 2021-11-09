CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local Neon Company Creates Casablanca Artwork for Museum

By Bill Keeler
 5 days ago
The Just Neon company of Utica, one of the few existing American neon companies, recently recreated some movie memorabilia for a Rochester museum. The owner of Just Neon, Howard Cohen, announced on Monday that the George Eastman Museum of Rochester recently commissioned them to fabricate a replica of the neon sign...

See Inside The New $14 Million Utica Children’s Museum Opening in 2023

Did you hear, a brand new and gorgeous children's museum will be coming to Utica? If you want to see what to expect, take a look at these pictures. Do you have memories of going to a children's museum as a kid? If so, there was excitement, things to play with, and touch. It was a big deal to just be at one. As a parent going to a children's museum fills you with joy because you see your child with pure delight on their face. You get to see their minds at work. Soon parents and children will be able to experience this in a brand new way in Central New York.
UTICA, NY
2021 Light Up Contest Rules

Browse And Admire Over 5,000 Cookies In Boonville This December

If you have a sweet tooth, you'll want to head to Boonville for the 2021 Cookie Festival. It'll take place just in time for Christmas. The festival will take place December 17th - December 19th between 10AM - 4PM. You'll be able to browse over 5,000 baked goods. You don't need to bake any this year, just browse and shop. Also, plan on bringing your appetite clearly with 5,000 baked goods.
BOONVILLE, NY
Utica Zoo Unveils New Flag Garden Ahead Of Veterans Day

Visitors to the Utica Zoo will see a new addition to the Zoo’s entrance. Representatives from the Zoo and Pratt & Whitney unveiled a new flag garden at the zoo’s entrance on Wednesday. The ceremony paid honor to the area’s veterans and active military members. Funding and installation of the...
UTICA, NY
15 Incredible Building Transformations in Upstate New York

Upstate New York has a knack of recycling their old buildings. Here is an amazing list of 15 places that have seen new life after they served their original purposes and then "retired." You will see here a dazzling 1940s Art Deco Chevrolet dealership showroom that has magically been transformed into one of Rochester's most popular coffee houses. You will find a little red caboose, out of use for decades, that has found a new life as an overnight Airbnb suite in a popular Catskills ski resort village. A steamship coal tower now is a scenic riverside restaurant just north of Niagara Falls. A 100-year old firehouse now sells books and ales, a church is a trendy restaurant, a dilapidated auto body shop is now the Taco Garage, a dairy barn is a popular Mexican eatery, a crude oil pumping station is a live entertainment venue, and a cigar manufacturing factory is now an elegant Roaring 20s speakeasy in Binghamton! All of them did a great job at repurposing the "old into the new."
ROCHESTER, NY
Albany Steakhouse Named Restaurant “To Visit In NY Before You Die”

An Albany favorite has been recognized as one of the best restaurants in the state that New Yorkers must add to their bucket-list. Actually, Only In Your State put 677 Prime in Albany at #5 on their list of the "...15 restaurants you have to visit in New York before you die" in their list of the best in the Empire State for foodies. A bucket-list-worthy restaurant? Now that is pretty high praise. Considering all the amazing eateries from New York City to Buffalo, it's super high praise! Here is what Only In Your State had to say about 677 Prime:
ALBANY, NY
2021 Christmas Tree Lighting Celebration In Rome New York Being Held Before Thanksgiving

Christmas will come early to Rome this year. The city of Rome will hold it's 2021 Christmas Tree lighting before Thanksgiving. You can help Santa and Mrs. Claus light Rome’s Christmas tree on Wednesday, November 24th at the Veteran’s/Gansevoort parks on Court and James Street. The evening’s activities start at 5:30PM with the Trinkaus Village display, food, fireworks, and live music with Scott Rutledge and the Greater CNY Christmas Choir.
ROME, NY
Go See A Glamourous 14-Foot Glass Christmas Tree On Display In Upstate NY

While you're there staring in awe at the beauty of this magical tree, you also could blow some glass ornaments to take home and hang on your own tree. In fact, that is exactly what the tree on display at the Corning Glass Museum near Elmira is, ornaments. It is built from 2,000 blown glass Christmas ornaments that make the tree a staggering 14 feet tall. Beyond that, the tree is a girthy one too with its 8-foot diameter. The tree is quite awe-inspiring so you'll want to make sure you snap a picture in front of it.
Remington Firearms Will Open New Plant and Headquarters in Georgia

America's oldest gunmaker located in Ilion, NY has opted to locate its global headquarters in LaGrange, Georgia, according to an announcement from Georgia Governor Brian Kemp on Monday. The news comes at a time when the once primary facility in the village of Ilion is slowly ramping up production with a few hundred experienced former Remington workers, many of whom have been hired by a temp agency.
GEORGIA STATE
Be King and Queen of Your Own $35 Million Fairytale Castle & Yes There’s a Moat

Be king and queen of your own castle that looks like it comes straight out of the pages of a fairytale. And yes it even has a moat. The majestic castle, just a few hours from Central New York, not only features a moat around the 75 acres, but it also has 126-foot towers, nine bedrooms, 7 full bathrooms, 12 fireplaces, and unique designs everywhere you turn in the nearly 19,000 square feet home that is fit for a king.
UTICA, NY
