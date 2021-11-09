Scammer Convinced Instagram That Its Top Executive Was Dead

Anyone who has Instagram knows that it is not always the most uplifting app to be on. Scrolling through the Instagram feed can not only give someone FOMO, but it can also cause them to draw comparisons between themselves and the people they follow. I never realized how many teenagers were also affected by this until it was shown by recent studies, such as one conducted by the Wall Street Journal, that, “thirty-two percent of teen girls said that when they felt bad about their bodies, Instagram made them feel worse.” With Instagram having a whopping 22 million teenage users, there is a substantial group of people on the receiving end of these negative impacts. However, not all teens see Instagram’s impact as negative. Many fall somewhere in the middle on the opinion spectrum; some are not entirely affected by this new negativity, but also not necessarily feeling the best when using the app.

