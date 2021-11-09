ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Scammer Convinced Instagram That Its Top Executive Was Dead

By Emma Ockerman
Vice
Vice
 8 days ago
Hacking. Disinformation. Surveillance. CYBER is Motherboard's podcast and reporting on the dark underbelly of the internet. A scammer managed to temporarily lock the Instagram account of Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, by pretending that the executive was dead, Motherboard has learned. Mosseri’s Instagram account was locked because of...

