CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Seether’s Shaun Morgan Hates Social Media, Calls It ‘Disgusting’

By Lauryn Schaffner
106.3 The Buzz
106.3 The Buzz
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Social media is a very prominent part of modern society, but there's still a large population of people who choose not to use it. Seether frontman Shaun Morgan hates social media, and actually thinks it's partly responsible for mental illness and addiction in a lot of teenager's today. During...

1063thebuzz.com

Comments / 0

Related
Telegraph

Self-harm is revered on social media, says MP’s teenage daughter

Self-harm is revered on social media, says an MP’s daughter whose experiences have inspired his fight to crack down on tech giants. In an article for The Telegraph, Claudia Collins, 14, said self-harm content was still “as dominant as ever” on social media four years after Molly Russell, also 14, took her life after being targeted with self-harm and suicide content on Instagram.
PUBLIC SAFETY
thecentraltrend.com

Facebook’s rebrand causes turbulence in the eye of social media

As of Oct. 28, 2021, Facebook is no longer Facebook—at least the company isn’t. At the company’s Connect event on Thursday night, CEO Mark Zuckerberg welcomed the rebranding of the billion-dollar company, announcing that its new name will be Meta, while the app will still remain Facebook for the time being.
INTERNET
Michigan Daily

Friendship is confusing, and social media is evil in ‘Ron’s Gone Wrong’

Not every children’s movie has something to offer adults. They can’t all be an “Inside Out” or a “Soul,” the themes of which I still regularly think about. But among films for children, there is a divide between those that respect their audience and those that do not. In Locksmith Animation’s “Ron’s Gone Wrong,” the creators seemed to think that ignoring structural weaknesses and bad jokes wouldn’t be a problem. But despite the belief that children will like anything animated with mediocre humor, scenes of robots beating people up cannot replace a thoughtful story. Even a young audience loses interest when a film lacks depth.
MOVIES
bloomberglaw.com

Truth Social’s Place in the Social Media IP Landscape: Explained

Using free platform software without sharing code may infringe. A contrast between the terms of service of former President Donald Trump’s new social networking service Truth Social and those of other platforms provides a window into how platforms approach user intellectual property in a world in which sharing content is easy and protecting it is hard by design.
INTERNET
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shaun Morgan
Thrive Global

Are Instagram and other Social Media harmful to Your Teen’s mental health?

Teens can spend up to 9 hours a day using social media according to a new study conducted by Common Sense Media. This staggering statistic suggests that even when they’re not in the classroom or sleeping, teenagers are constantly connected to their smartphones which is where they connect with their friends and the world at large via Instagram, Snapchat, Facebook as well as a myriad of other social media platforms.
MENTAL HEALTH
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Social media brings us together. That's the problem.

In 2017, after the shock of Brexit and Donald Trump's election, Christopher Bail, a professor of sociology and public policy at Duke University, set out to study what would happen if you forced people out of their social media echo chambers. Bail is the director of the Polarization Lab, a...
INTERNET
arcamax.com

Influencer Jenny69 calls herself a 'buchona.' How a narco-inspired style came to rule social media

When the beauty influencer known as Jenny69 debuted her first single on YouTube at the end of September, it immediately went viral — though probably not for the reasons she'd hoped. "La 69" features a catchy enough tune: some evocative Spanish guitar licks set against a backdrop of head-bobbing corrido tumbado. In the video, the singer wears eye-catching outfits that reveal what God and a good plastic surgeon gave her. But the flat delivery — Jenny69, to put it kindly, cannot sing — inspired an internet pile-on.
CELEBRITIES
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

How to protect children from social media’s dangerous trends

The past two years have been difficult for teachers across the country. While many have adapted to life during the pandemic, they are now facing a new obstacle. Reports of “TikTok Challenges” have dominated headlines for several months. Viral videos show students destroying public property and hurting others. We spoke with Dr. Martin Paulus with the Laureate Psychology Clinic. They’re studying the teenage brain and the side effects of social media.
JENKS, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seether#Alcohol#Disgusting#Vicennial 2 Decades
Dallas News

Social media’s assault on selfhood

At a critical moment in Kate Wilhelm’s Where Late the Sweet Birds Sang, elders in a society of human clones recognize that they are facing extinction. The clones have been raised as parts of giant families. Each member has a great number of genetically identical older and younger siblings, and there is over time a loss of individual identity. The clones come to define core elements of their existence through shared biological and cultural experience, rather than as autonomous “selves” understood in contrast to other, different individuals.
INTERNET
arcamax.com

Duchess of Sussex calls for social media changes

The Duchess of Sussex wants social media platforms to add a 'Dislike' button. The 40-year-old royal - who has Lilibet, five months, and Archie, two, with Prince Harry - has called for changes to platforms such as Facebook and Instagram, suggesting that social media users need better options. She explained:...
CELEBRITIES
psychologytoday.com

18 Reasons Why Social Media Makes Us Hate Ourselves

As more realms of human interaction are shaped by and start to resemble social media, its popularity-based protocols punish the vulnerable. In a system where status derives from numbers-based popularity, it's all too easy to feel unliked and unseen. Monitoring our social-media notifications is often painful, yet we invite this...
INTERNET
Daily Targum

Beware of ‘Meta’: Mark Zuckerberg's vision for social media is concerning

“Metaverse” is not just some buzzword in the headlines of articles you’ll never read or captions of funny Twitter memes that jest at the eerily reptilian nature of Mark Zuckerberg. The metaverse is a “virtual world” where our digital avatars will interact as an extension of ourselves, whether it be...
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Social Media Memorial: Almost 3 in 4 Marylanders want their social media posts buried with them, reveals survey.

Have you ever wondered what will become of your social media footprint after your death? Many internet users have had their social media accounts for a number of years, from the days of their very first teenage MySpace and Tumblr profiles. We were warned of the permanence of having an online presence; therefore, if these […] The post Social Media Memorial: Almost 3 in 4 Marylanders want their social media posts buried with them, reveals survey. appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
Complex

Queen of Brooklyn: Nenobia Washington’s Lasting Impact on Social Media

New York City is mourning the loss of The Queen of Brooklyn. Nenobia Washington, who went viral after an impromptu street interview with HotNewHipHop in 2015, has died. She was 38 and left behind a son named Tyeleck. Law enforcement sources confirmed the news to TMZ on Wed. Nov. 3, saying that police and paramedics responded to a call around 7:40 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30. The influencer, who also went by BK TidalWave, was found unconscious and unresponsive in front of a building in NYC and was rushed to a hospital nearby, where she was pronounced dead. The sources said the investigation revealed Washington’s injuries appear to indicate that she fell from an “elevated position,” adding that it’s believed that she intentionally jumped from six stories up. According to TMZ, the investigation is still underway and the medical examiner has yet to determine the cause of death.
BROOKLYN, NY
theithacan.org

Commentary: Social media’s hold on college students

Social media is all around us, whether we like it or not. The new technological age in which we currently live has changed the way that we interact as a society. Every person has had their life impacted by social media in one way or another. Modern times have surrounded...
ITHACA, NY
The Independent

Facebook says deleting account of slain marine’s mother who criticised Joe Biden was a mistake

The mother of Kabul blast victim Kareem Nikoui has been unbanned from Instagram after the company said it had removed her account by accident.Shana Chappell said her account was deleted after posting a tribute to her son followed by criticism of Joe Biden to Facebook, which owns Instagram.In a statement to The Independent, a Facebook spokesperson confirmed the removal of her account but said it was a mistake.“We express our deepest condolences to Ms Chappell and her family. Her tribute to her heroic son does not violate any of our policies,” the statement said.“While the post was not removed,...
INTERNET
ABC4

Social media is not just for wasting time, it’s also for solving crime

BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4) – How much time do you spend on your phone looking at social media each day? It’s probably more than you want to admit, but what if you could use your social media to help fight crime? Well, the Bountiful Police Department is proof that social media is helping create citizen sleuths.   Even when […]
BOUNTIFUL, UT
SCDNReports

“Disgusted” Martell Pulls A Trump and Blocks Press, Opponent, Constituents On Social Media

A visibly upset Fifth Ward Councilman Edwin Martell lashed out at his opponent Joey Sandlin and said, “My opponent, Joey Sandlin, has really made this whole process really disgusting.” Martell expressed his concerns during a Facebook Live broadcast on Sunday evening. He took a sunset walk along the new multi-use path by the flood wall and spoke of what he called a “disheartening” campaign. However, not everyone was able to view the video.
PORTSMOUTH, OH
106.3 The Buzz

106.3 The Buzz

Wichita Falls, TX
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
927K+
Views
ABOUT

106.3 The Buzz plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Wichita Falls, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy