Seether’s Shaun Morgan Hates Social Media, Calls It ‘Disgusting’

New York City is mourning the loss of The Queen of Brooklyn. Nenobia Washington, who went viral after an impromptu street interview with HotNewHipHop in 2015, has died. She was 38 and left behind a son named Tyeleck. Law enforcement sources confirmed the news to TMZ on Wed. Nov. 3, saying that police and paramedics responded to a call around 7:40 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30. The influencer, who also went by BK TidalWave, was found unconscious and unresponsive in front of a building in NYC and was rushed to a hospital nearby, where she was pronounced dead. The sources said the investigation revealed Washington’s injuries appear to indicate that she fell from an “elevated position,” adding that it’s believed that she intentionally jumped from six stories up. According to TMZ, the investigation is still underway and the medical examiner has yet to determine the cause of death.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 10 DAYS AGO