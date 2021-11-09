NACON RIG MG-X Now Available for Android

Update 3:50PM ET, November 5th: Walmart’s restock of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles came and went in about 40 minutes, which seems to be par for the course these days. We saw its newer queue system at play, and while the first 20 minutes seemed to count down correctly, we noticed that the queue began to hang and slow down if it did not drop entirely. While many folks have probably seen the “We are having technical issues” message that spells certain doom, hopefully some lucky ones landed their console of choice. We will continue looking out for more console restocks to give you advance notice whenever possible.

