The Growing Galaxy of Adult LEGO Star Wars Fans

NEWS – My new job title is multi-tool hunter. But not just any multi-tools, I'm on the lookout for unique tools that you'll want for your EDC or those tools that you wish you could have in your collection. Today I want to show you the BolTool from BoltEDC. These great looking pry bars are made of 30Hrc titanium alloy with a built-in pocket clip, storage for three 1/8in bits, and a magnetic bit holder. Use the chiseled tip to scrape, pry, or as a screwdriver.

ELECTRONICS ・ 14 DAYS AGO