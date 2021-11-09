CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Growing Galaxy of Adult LEGO Star Wars Fans

StarWars.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInside my office you’ll find an Imperial probe droid, Rey’s speeder, and Anakin Skywalker’s podracer. And they’re all made out of LEGO bricks. See, I’m an AFOL — short for Adult Fan of LEGO, in community speak. But this is a relatively new development. In recent years, the LEGO...

www.starwars.com

CNET

Lego's $800 Star Wars AT-AT dares you to knock it over

Lego's beefy Star Wars AT-AT revealed Tuesday brings the big battle vehicle to life with a price tag rivaling the cost of an iPhone 13. Coming in at $800 (£749, AU$1,300), the 6,785 piece set includes nine minifigures, with several interior spaces to build out in addition to the hulking carrier.
TECHNOLOGY
starwarsnewsnet.com

‘LEGO Star Wars Battles’ Season 2 Announced Today

LEGO Star Wars Battles is the latest mobile game set in the Star Wars universe. It was released in late September exclusively on Apple Arcade, Apple’s game subscription service ($4.99/month). The game blends iconic Star Wars characters, vehicles, and locations with real-time, one-versus-one multiplayer battles. Today, Season 2 of the game was announced. From WB Games:
VIDEO GAMES
The Gadgeteer

Here’s the perfect multi-tool for Star Wars fans!

The Gadgeteer is supported by readers like you! If you buy something through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Thank you! Learn more. NEWS – My new job title is multi-tool hunter. But not just any multi-tools, I’m on the lookout for unique tools that you’ll want for your EDC or those tools that you wish you could have in your collection. Today I want to show you the BolTool from BoltEDC. These great looking pry bars are made of 30Hrc titanium alloy with a built-in pocket clip, storage for three 1/8in bits, and a magnetic bit holder. Use the chiseled tip to scrape, pry, or as a screwdriver.
ELECTRONICS
ComicBook

LEGO Star Wars Sale Includes 40% off the 2021 Advent Calendar

The 2021 holiday season has officially begun, and Best Buy is rolling out deals with guaranteed Black Friday pricing. Among these deals are big discounts on select Star Wars LEGO sets, which includes a whopping 40% off the 2021 LEGO Star Wars The Mandalorian Advent Calendar (75307). December will be here before you know it, so this is the perfect time to grab it.
SHOPPING
VentureBeat

Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes hits 100 million players milestone

Electronic Arts today announced that its mobile title Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes has had more than 100 million players life to date. The company mentioned this figure during the latest earnings report. Note that it doesn’t mention how many active users the game currently has, just that it has had 100 million users since launch. Galaxy of Heroes originally launched in 2015. EA has steadily added content to the game since then. The most recent heroes added include Boba Fett and Fennec Shand, who will both shortly star in The Book of Boba Fett Disney+ show.
VIDEO GAMES
ETOnline.com

The Best Star Wars Gifts for Fans of All Ages

Whether you are shopping for a Rebel or a member of the Resistance, they deserve an intergalactic gift this holiday season. With a new season of The Mandalorian already in the works and a new LEGO Star Wars holiday special announced for November, now is the perfect time to strike with an excellent Star Wars gift. Luckily, there is Star Wars swag for every type of fan.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

NEW ‘Star Wars’ Sneak Peek Signals Return of Fan-Favorite Villain

When the official trailer for the first The Mandalorian spinoff series, The Book of Boba Fett, dropped, Mand0-starved fans were, of course, quick to begin speculating about anything and everything that seemed even remotely significant. One of the first things many Star Wars fans picked up on was that the...
MOVIES
hypebeast.com

LEGO Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series Unveils Massive 6,785-Piece AT-AT Model

LEGO has officially unveiled its intricate 6,785-piece AT-AT model, releasing under the Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series collection. Standing at over 24.5 inches high, 27 inches long and and 9.5 inches wide, this AT-AT is modeled after the vehicle seen in the Battle of Hoth in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back. The figure features posable legs and heads, opening hatches, cannons, rotating cannons, a bomb-drop hatch and a hook that can be attached to Luke Skywalker, while its interior can fit up to 40 LEGO minifigures, four speeder bikes and the E-Web heavy repeating blaster. The piece also includes nine LEGO Star Wars minifigures: Veers, Luke Skywalker, Snowtrooper Commander, four Snowtroopers and two AT-AT Drivers and, finally, an information plaque for those looking to display the model.
CARS
Space.com

Lego's Star Wars The Bad Batch shuttle set is $20 off at Best Buy right now

This epic 969-piece Lego Star Wars The Bad Batch Attack Shuttle is 20% off on Best Buy and it could be the ideal gift this holiday season. This set includes minifigures of The Bad Batch clones: Tech, Echo, Hunter, Wrecker and Crosshair as well as cool weapons and two speeders for increased playability. Best Buy is knocking off a sizable $20 just in time for the holidays so this could be the ideal gift for any Jedi Knight or Padawan in your life.
SHOPPING
WKRG

Best LEGO Guardians of the Galaxy

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy may not be as popular or heroic as the Avengers, but there’s something lovable about the misfit group of unlikely superheroes. Whether it’s Star Lord’s transformation as a lovable jerk or Drax the Destroyer’s dry sense of humor, the Guardians bring something unique to the Marvel universe. With the power of Lego, these characters’ stories are given even more life.
SHOPPING
thrillgeek.com

New LEGO Star Wars AT-AT Construction Set

The LEGO Group has officially announced a new LEGO® Star Wars™ AT-AT™ set which is the latest launch in the Ultimate Collector Series set (UCS) line-up. The AT-AT (All Terrain Armored Transport) first appeared in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, and the new LEGO model is massive in size and detail. It features 6,785 pieces, a movable head, spinning guns, adjustable legs, and side panels that open to reveal the detailed interior.
SHOPPING
Den of Geek

Link Tank: You Can Buy a 6000+ Piece LEGO Star Wars AT-AT

You can now buy a 6,785 piece LEGO Star Wars AT-AT for a price of $800, and here are the reasons why you should justify that pretty penny. “Just as the Empire decimated planet after planet with its intimidating fleet of space weapons, LEGO continues to decimate responsibly planned budgets with its Ultimate Collector Series Star Wars sets. The latest Lucasfilm creation to lay waste and stomp all over your wallet is the new UCS AT-AT that costs a hefty $800.”
SHOPPING
Inside the Magic

All-New $800 LEGO ‘Star Wars’ AT-AT Set Is Coming Soon!

Calling all LEGO and Star Wars fans! LEGO has officially revealed a new collectible that we are in awe of! A 6,785 piece LEGO set will soon be available for purchase. That’s right, this is not a drill… it’s a MASSIVE Star Wars AT-AT. The kicker? You’ll need to be prepared to shovel out $800 for this Imperial army must-have.
SHOPPING
geekculture.co

Massive 6,785-piece LEGO Star Wars 75313 UCS AT-AT Stands At 62cm Tall

With the popularity of both IPs, it’s little wonder that the LEGO Star Wars family continues to grow. Following months of rumours, the Danish brick company has finally revealed the 75313 AT-AT set in official capacity. The 6,785-piece member is the latest to join the Ultimate Collector Series (UCS) line-up,...
LIFESTYLE

