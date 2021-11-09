CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Oil Futures Higher as OPEC+ Production Target Falls Short

By Liubov Georges
dtnpf.com
 4 days ago

WASHINGTON (DTN) -- Nearby delivery month oil futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange and Brent crude traded on the Intercontinental Exchange continued higher in early trade Tuesday after industry surveys found that Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and 10 producers outside of the cartel led by Russia fell short...

www.dtnpf.com

Florida Star

Did Biden Beat Oil Prices?

Crude oil prices lost ground during the Wednesday session, with overtures on controlling U.S. inflation overshadowing some usual market movers for the day. West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. benchmark for the price of crude oil, closed trading Wednesday at $81.34 per barrel, a 3.3 percent decline from the previous session.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
dtnpf.com

Weekly Losses for WTI, Brent as Inflation Fans Demand Worries

WASHINGTON (DTN) -- Oil futures nearest delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange and Brent crude on the Intercontinental Exchange settled Friday's session lower, with both crude benchmarks suffering their third consecutive week of losses. Those losses were triggered by the prospects of weaker global demand growth in the fourth quarter, with soaring inflation and a strengthening U.S. Dollar Index further weighing on the energy complex.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Oil futures extend losses to third week

Oil futures fell on Friday, suffering a third-straight weekly decline as traders continued to weigh the likelihood of a U.S. release of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve or a ban on oil exports to combat high oil and gasoline prices. During a White House press conference Friday, Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that all options remain on the table, but no decisions have been made. "What this tells us is that behind the scenes in the White House, they're not quite sure what to do," said Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at The Price Futures Group. Some say that a ban on U.S. oil exports would only reduce U.S. production and put domestic oil workers out of work, with little impact on gasoline prices, while an SPR release may only have a short-term impact, he said. December West Texas Intermediate oil fell 80 cents, or 1%, to settle at $80.79 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Prices based on the front-month contract ended the week with a 0.6% loss, FactSet data show.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

Crude Oil Is Back, And It Isn’t Going Anywhere

Pressured by investors and society, the global oil industry is looking for ways to stay in the game by meeting the world's growing demand for energy, including crude, with the lowest carbon emissions possible. Such a feat by an industry so entrenched into our existence could surely secure its position...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
dtnpf.com

Oil Futures Wobble as Soaring Inflation Fans Demand Worry

WASHINGTON (DTN) -- Crude and refined products futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange and Brent crude on the Intercontinental Exchange settled Thursday's session mixed as market participants assess the risks soaring inflation could have on domestic fuel consumption and spending. Major forecasting agencies revised their demand expectations lower this year under pressure from surging energy prices in some of the world's fastest-growing economies.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
jack1065.com

Oil falls on higher dollar in volatile week

MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Oil prices drifted lower on Friday, wiping out gains from the previous session, as the dollar continued to rise on bets the U.S. central bank will bring forward plans to raise rates to tame inflation. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 26 cents, or 0.3%,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Oil futures post a modest climb, a day after a sharp drop in prices

Oil futures ended Thursday's session with a modest gain, with U.S. prices recouping only a small portion of the more than 3% loss they suffered a day earlier on the back of a weekly rise in U.S. crude inventories and strength in the U.S. dollar. Talk of a release from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve has weighed on oil prices, "although it's not immediately clear what effect such a release might have apart from keeping a lid on prices," said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK. December West Texas Intermediate oil rose 25 cents, or 0.3%, to settle at $81.59 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange following a 3.3% loss on Wednesday.
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

Baker Hughes reports a third-straight weekly rise in U.S. oil-drilling rigs

Baker Hughes on Friday reported that the number of active U.S. rigs drilling for oil rose by four to 454 this week. That followed increases in each of the previous two weeks, including a climb of six oil rigs last week, Baker Hughes data show. The total active U.S. rig count, which includes those drilling for natural gas, climbed by six to stand at 556, according to Baker Hughes. December West Texas Intermediate crude continued to trade lower, down 89 cents, or 1.1%, at $80.70 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
dtnpf.com

Oil Heads for Weekly Losses on Demand Fears, US Dollar Strength

WASHINGTON (DTN) -- Oil futures nearest delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange and Brent crude on the Intercontinental Exchange extended lower in early trade Friday, with all contracts heading for weekly losses on a combination of bearish factors, including rising domestic crude oil inventories, strength in the U.S. Dollar Index and growing fears over slower-than-expected demand growth in the fourth quarter tied to surging energy prices and a pullback in consumer spending.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Markets Insider

3 reasons why gas prices are so high right now

Gas prices in the US have hit a seven-year high. Demand has increased as the economy reopened and Americans have begun driving more. Meanwhile, supply has been constrained because of lower US production and OPEC decisions. Americans are once again feeling pain at the gas pump, and it's because of...
TRAFFIC
dtnpf.com

Global, Domestic Fertilizer Prices Continue to Rise

October saw much-needed recovery in the U.S. from the impacts of Hurricane Ida in August as U.S. Gulf production facilities continue to return online and the worst of the logistical woes appear behind us. However, sharp price increases on fertilizers abroad have motivated bull runs on nitrogen prices, including ammonia surpassing $1,100 per ton in the Midwest and urea barge prices surpassing both DAP and potash.
INDUSTRY
WWL-AMFM

Business: US dollar gains strength

Oil prices are off about 1% in early trading Friday as the US dollar continues to gain strength. Brent crude is down to around $82 a barrel while WTI futures are near $80 a barrel.
MARKETS
dtnpf.com

WTI, Brent Fall After OPEC Downgrades 2021 Demand Outlook

WASHINGTON (DTN) -- Nearby delivery month oil futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange and Brent crude traded on the Intercontinental Exchange extended losses into morning trade Thursday after Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries revised lower its 2021 global demand forecast, citing weaker-than-expected fuel consumption in China and India, while investor concerns that surging U.S. inflation would force the Federal Reserve to hike interest rates as early as next year, making an abrupt departure from expansionary fiscal policies, added to the selling pressure.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Oil futures suffer first loss in 4 sessions

Oil futures declined on Wednesday to post their first loss in four sessions. Prices fell sharply on the back of a weekly climb in U.S. crude inventories reported by the Energy Information Administration, and a sharp climb in the ICE U.S. Dollar index also weighed on dollar-denominated prices for oil. Traders also continued to weigh the possibility that the Biden administration will release oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve as the government looks for ways to ease prices of the commodity. December West Texas Intermediate oil fell $2.81, or 3.3%, to settle at $81.34 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
dtnpf.com

NYMEX WTI Tumbles 3% on Resurgent US Dollar, Crude Build

WASHINGTON (DTN) -- Nearby delivery month oil futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange and Brent crude traded on the Intercontinental Exchange fell 3% or more on Wednesday, sending front-month West Texas Intermediate towards $81 barrel (bbl) amid a resurgence of buying interest in the U.S. Dollar Index triggered by higher-than-expected print on domestic inflation for last month, fueling fears that inflation could prove stickier than the U.S. Federal Reserve previously projected.
GAS PRICE
MarketWatch

OPEC leaves 2022 forecast for global oil-demand growth unchanged

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries on Thursday left its forecast for global oil-demand growth in 2022 unchanged from its October estimate at 4.2 million barrels a day, while trimming its forecast for 2021 growth by around 160,000 barrels a day to 5.7 million barrels a day. That would put global oil demand at 100.6 million barrels a day in 2022, around 500,000 barrels a day above 2019 levels, while 2021 demand is seen at 96.4 million barrels a day, OPEC said in its monthly report. The organization, meanwhile, left its forecast for non-OPEC liquids supply growth in 2021 and 2022 unchanged at 700,000 and around 3 million barrels a day, respectively. That puts non-OPEC supply at 63.6 million barrels a day this year and 66.7 million barrels a day in 2022.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
dtnpf.com

Oil Futures Deepen Losses as Crude Inventories Rise

WASHINGTON (DTN) -- Crude and refined products futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange accelerated losses in mid-morning trade Wednesday. This followed government data from the Energy Information Administration that detailed a third consecutive weekly increase in U.S. crude oil inventories through Nov. 5, offsetting larger-than-expected drawdowns from refined fuels stockpiles and higher crude demand from domestic refineries.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

