Kanye West Invites Drake to Squash Beef in Attempt to Free Larry Hoover

By Tyler Sharp
Club 93.7
 4 days ago
Could the Kanye West and Drake beef finally be coming to an end in an attempt to free Larry Hoover?. Today (Nov. 8), Rap-A-Lot CEO J Prince posted a video to his Instagram and Twitter accounts that features himself with Kanye reading a pre-written message from his phone. "This is Ye...

Burton, MI
ABOUT

Club 93.7 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

