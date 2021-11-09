CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business Spotlight: Cyber Made Simple

By Karen Craigo, Reporter kcraigo@sbj.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf Amanda Layman tells people she’s a writer, they get it. If, on the other hand, she describes herself as a content marketing specialist, the result can be a blank stare. But Layman is quick to note a content marketing campaign is exactly what it sounds like. “It’s a...

Eye On Annapolis

Local Business Spotlight : Goosehead Insurance – The Coe Agency

Who opens a new business in the midst of a global pandemic? Apparently, Tim Coe and his wife Clare do!. After spending a long-time in commercial insurance and commuting to Northern Virginia, Tim Coe thought there had to be a better way. And there was. He and his wife opened an office of Goosehead Insurance. The commute evaporated and Tim and Clare were now afforded the chance to become a part of the community where they lived and played.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
MySanAntonio

The #VetDayPledge: A Simple, No-Cost PR Opportunity for Any Business

The most successful proactive PR efforts often stem from simple, easy-to-understand ideas. The core idea needs to be memorable and easy to explain, but from there, you can get creative and have some fun maximizing attention to benefit your company. The idea doesn’t even need to be yours. You can often still garner positive media attention and grow employee satisfaction simply by participating in a larger campaign started by someone else.
FESTIVAL
1470 WMBD

Hispanic-owned businesses get Discover Peoria spotlight

PEORIA, Ill. – The Peoria Area Convention and Visitors Bureau is moving to another important part of the city’s resident and business population. After recent work to highlight black-owned businesses in the city, “Discover Peoria” is now shifting to Hispanic-owned businesses, according to CEO JD Dalfanso. “We’re just giving the...
PEORIA, IL
New Haven Register

Drive Your Online Business's Sales With 5 Simple Strategies

In today’s digital climate, any company left without an ecommerce site is at a grave disadvantage when increasing its sales. Although customers are now flocking into stores and enjoying the lessened Covid restrictions, ecommerce sales grew 9.3% in the second quarter of 2021. Companies of all shapes and sizes are...
INTERNET
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

Deluxe Black Business Spotlight: MSR refreshes brand for next generation

One of the most noteworthy stories of the Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder’s 87-year history never made it to print, but it did inspire founder Cecil E. Newman to start not one, but two newspapers in Minneapolis and St. Paul. After leaving Kansas City as a 17-year-old Pullman porter, Newman ventured North to escape racism, only to find the same discrimination in Minnesota.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
smileypete.com

Shop Local Small Business Spotlight: Creatures of Whim

To step inside Creatures of Whim is to be transported from the heart of downtown Lexington into an ethereal, otherworldly space where you might just start to believe that magic can really happen. A collection of handmade, fair trade goods and spiritual and metaphysical supplies, lovingly curated by proprietor Lynna Nguyen, awaits visitors who cross the threshold.
LEXINGTON, KY
cnybj.com

SMALL BUSINESS SPOTLIGHT: A Restaurant and an Instrument for Hope

“You are not here merely to make a living, you are here in order to enable the world to live more amply, with greater vision, with a finer spirit of hope and achievement. You are here to enrich the world, and you impoverish yourself if you forget the errand.”. —...
RESTAURANTS
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

Black Business Spotlight: Elements Heating and Cooling

Local HVAC company aims to be ‘a pillar in the community’. “Determination, focus, sacrifice, studying, and having the right resources” are what local entrepreneur Ladon Loggins says it took to start his business. Loggins owns Elements Heating and Cooling, a Black-owned HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning) business headquartered in North Minneapolis.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
bigrapidsnews.com

Business Matters: Spotlight on Health Hut's Paige Fryzelka

Paige Fryzelka, 28, owns the Health Hut, located on Main Street in downtown Midland, next door to Tri-Star Bank. Her employees are Ginger Millard, who handles merchandising, and Linda Lee, who’s responsible for social media posts and beautification of the store. The Health Hut sells vitamins, supplements, bulk foods, hypoallergenic foods, bulk herbs and hypoallergenic health and beauty products. Fryzelka said, “We’re trying to improve people’s lives, primarily through nutrition.” Fryzelka lives in Midland. She was renting from and living with her sister and brother-in-law in Sanford but their home was heavily damaged in the disaster last year. They’re not sure yet if they’ll be able to move back. Fryzelka’s a graduate of H.H. Dow High School and earned an associate’s degree in small business management from Delta College.
MIDLAND, MI
Springfield Business Journal

Breaking News: Prop S projects propel SPS to Developer of the Year

Springfield Public Schools captured the Developer of the Year Award at tonight’s 37th annual Salute to Design and Construction Awards Banquet, held at the Oasis Hotel & Convention Center. SPS was recognized for myriad projects completed through the district’s $168 million Proposition S bond issue, passed by voters in spring...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Springfield Business Journal

Toshiba to split into separate businesses

Japanese conglomerate Toshiba is splitting into three separate businesses. The companies will focus on infrastructure, semiconductors and devices. Earlier this week, General Electric announced a similar strategy.
BUSINESS
Springfield Business Journal

Missouri Bankers Association CEO to retire

Missouri Bankers Association President and CEO Max Cook announced his retirement after more than three decades at the helm. Cook is slated to exit in 2023. He's the sixth person lead the MBA, which represents more than 245 banks and savings and loan financial institutions statewide.
ECONOMY

