Who Was The Real Edmund Fitzgerald?

By John Robinson
 4 days ago
November 10 marks the anniversary of the Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald, sitting at the bottom of Lake Superior since 1975. Did ya ever wonder why it was named the “Edmund Fitzgerald” and who, if anyone, was the real “ Edmund Fitzgerald”?. There was a real, mortal, human-type being...

Gales of November: Would today's weather forecasts save the Edmund Fitzgerald?

November 10, 1975, is a day that many of us of a certain age will never forget. I remember the howling winds in the Twin Cities whistling through the trees. When I heard TV news legend Dave Moore on WCCO-TV tell us that the Edmund Fitzgerald had gone down in Lake Superior, I felt the coldest chill of my life go down the back of my neck. Our family had recently circled Lake Superior on a vacation, and I remember thinking about the horror of being in that storm on that lake on a dark November night.
LISTEN: Annual Edmund Fitzgerald Memorial beacon lighting, interview with Gordon Lightfoot

TWO HARBORS, MINN. (KFGO) – The annual observance of the Edmund Fitzgerald shipwreck on Lake Superior on November 10th, 1975 will be tomorrow at the Split Rock Lighthouse near Two Harbors, Minnesota. The event commemorates the loss of her 29 crew members that sank during a storm on the big lake after leaving Superior with iron ore from the mines near Duluth.
Search for the Edmund Fitzgerald: Hear call to help after 29 men were lost in Lake Superior

LAKE SUPERIOR, MI - “Things look pretty bad. It looks like she may have split apart at the seams.”. In the hours after the 728-foot Edmund Fitzgerald abruptly vanished from the radar during a gale on Lake Superior the night of Nov. 10, 1975, the attitude of rescue crews quickly switched from incredulity that a freighter so large could just disappear, to asking nearby ships to help with the search.
The Fitzgerald Experience Comes to Toledo

The National Museum of the Great Lakes (NMGL) will be hosting exclusive tours in honor of the tragic loss of S.S. Edmund Fitzgerald’s 46th Anniversary. During the weekend of November 6 and 7, the museum will be offering a special guided tour of the Col. James M. Schoonmaker ship to illustrate its similarities to the Edmund Fitzgerald and discuss the events that took place that day in November of 1975. The tour will educate on the theories surrounding how the vessel sank as well as give a brief background of the 29 crew members who lost their lives.
