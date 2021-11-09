Who Was The Real Edmund Fitzgerald?

A Michigan deer camp is not complete without laughs. If you are new to a deer camp this year, here are a few jokes you can use to share at camp. A couple of deer hunters were hunting deep in the woods. So deep they needed to hire a pilot to take them to deer camp. At the end of the hunt, the pilot returned and saw they shot six deer. The pilot said, "the plane won't carry six deer, you will have to leave two behind." The hunters told the pilot they got six deer on the plane last year. The pilot said, "ok, load them up." A few minutes into the flight the plane crashed into the forest. The hunters and pilot survived the crash. One of the hunters said, "Any idea where we are?" The second hunter replied, "yeah, right about where our plane went down last year."

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO