Bring Home the Bounty: New The Mandalorian Black Series Figures Revealed and More!

This is the droid you’re looking for…if you’re in need of some holiday cheer. Every holiday season, Disney Parks releases one special Droid Factory figure. There’s been an astromech in a Santa hat, a droid holding mistletoe, and a red-and-green R2 unit, to name a few. This year, the Disney Parks elves have toiled away in the toy shop to create a new festive figure: the cleverly-named R5-D33R, a red, white, and gold droid from Hoth that sports antlers atop its unique dome. Plus, some favorites from years past have been rereleased in a box set, and come with all-new winter weather accessories. Available at Disney Parks, they’re sure to bring the magic of the season to your entire collection. As longtime fans of Disney Parks’ holiday-themed droids, StarWars.com caught up with Cody Hampton, brand merchandising at Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, about creating a droid that could guide Santa’s sleigh.

