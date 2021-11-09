CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Bring Home the Bounty: New The Mandalorian Black Series Figures Revealed and More!

StarWars.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery Tuesday, BringHomeTheBounty.com will reveal new products inspired by everything from The Book of Boba Fett, premiering exclusively on Disney+ December 29, to The Mandalorian, the Skywalker saga, animated series, and much more. Check StarWars.com each week for a few of the major new releases headed to this galaxy, then get...

www.starwars.com

Comments / 0

Related
Inside the Magic

Marvel Confirms Two Fan-Favorite ‘Guardians’ Characters Are Not Returning

When the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special — which will hopefully be better than the original 1978 Star Wars Holiday Special — was announced during the 2020 Disney Investor Day event, fans immediately began wondering which members of the Benatar crew would be returning for the festive event, which is due to air in 2023.
MOVIES
Inverse

Mandalorian Season 3 leak may reveal massive crossover moment

Ahsoka’s finally in the spotlight. After serving as the protagonist of the animated Star Wars series The Clone Wars, she’s finally getting a prestige live-action series of her own. With The Book of Boba Fett and The Mandalorian Season 3 incoming ahead of Disney+ series Ahsoka, fans may have to wait a while for the character’s star turn.
TV SERIES
starwarsnewsnet.com

First Tier Reveal for HasLab Black Series Rancor

More details have been revealed for the latest Star Wars HasLab project – The Black Series Rancor. First revealed in August, the Rancor HasLab officially launched last month during the Hasbro Pulse Con with many details including its $349.99 price tag and backing deadline of December 6th. So, what did the Hasbro Team have in store for today’s livestream? They revealed a look at the first model for the figure and the details for the first stretch goal for backing the project.
YOUTUBE
themainstreetmouse.com

Star Wars “Bring Home The Bounty” / NEW BOBA FETT PRODUCTS OUT NOW!

Star Wars: Bring Home the Bounty today unveiled its new weekly slate of products featuring brand new items inspired by Boba Fett, in honor of yesterday’s “The Book of Boba Fett” trailer. See the full line of products at –BringHomeTheBounty.comwith new products being released every Tuesday through December 28th.. “Star...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mandalorian#Animated Series#Bounty Hunter#Ice Spiders#Disney December 29#The Lego Group#Mando#Reptavians
aiptcomics

Star Wars Black Series Fennec Shand figure revealed via leak

Over the last couple weeks, Hasbro has revealed a ton of new products via Pulse Con 2021 and and an exclusive live stream. On Sunday, however, yet another highly anticipated figure was revealed for the Star Wars: Black Series toyline, this time via a leak. As usual, it was Yakface that had the scoop.
MOVIES
Collider

Werner Herzog's 'Mandalorian' Character is Now a Hasbro Action Figure

If there was one character from The Mandalorian that the world needed merchandise of, it was Werner Herzog’s The Client, and that’s not a joke. Thankfully, you’ll be able to finally get that thanks to Hasbro. The toy company recently announced that they will be producing a Client action figure as part of their Star Wars Black Series line, and the result is beautiful.
MOVIES
kennythepirate.com

Exciting new trailer for this Mandalorian spinoff series

Fans have been anticipating the newest Star Wars series to debut on Disney+. Be sure to the check out the first trailer for the Book of BobaFett below. Last December, Star Wars fans were so excited to learn about the rich Star Wars content that would be available for streaming on Disney+. This included such titles as The Bad Batch; 2 Mandalorian spinoffs: Rangers of the Republic and Ahsoka; Andor; and OBI-WAN KENOBI. You can check a full list and descriptions of this new content HERE.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Skybound Reveals New LEGO Ninjago Garmadon Series

Skybound, Image Comics, and LEGO previously teased there would be a big announcement involving LEGO's popular Ninjago world, and at the Skybound Halloween Xpo they revealed that they are teaming up with children's book publisher AMEET for a new comic series titled LEGO Ninjago Garmadon. This will be the first LEGO branded comic series to launch from the new partnership between Skybound Entertainment and AMEET, but the team also revealed that this is the first of many, and teased new top-secret series announcements in the coming year. You can also check out the slick new cover for the debut issue in the image below.
COMICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lego
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Adidas
dorksideoftheforce.com

This week’s Bring Home the Bounty reveals are all about Boba Fett

This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability accurate as of the time of publication. In line with the explosive release of the first official Book of Boba Fett trailer earlier this week, the...
MOVIES
MovieWeb

The Acolyte Working Title & Plot Details Reveal More About New Star Wars Series on Disney+

There are multiple Star Wars television shows in the works. One of, if not the most mysterious project is Star Wars: The Acolyte. People now that it is set 200 years before The Phantom Menace, the first of the prequels. However, discussions have been made that The Acolyte will be the end of a different era, which is known as The High Republic. Recently, rumored plot details were released, which could be an indicator of important moments, as well as a potential working title.
TV & VIDEOS
StarWars.com

Bring Home the Bounty: Apparel and Accessories Inspired by The Book of Boba Fett and More!

Bring Home the Bounty: Apparel and Accessories Inspired by The Book of Boba Fett. Every Tuesday, BringHomeTheBounty.com will reveal new products inspired by everything from The Book of Boba Fett, premiering exclusively on Disney+ December 29, to The Mandalorian, the Skywalker saga, animated series, and much more. Check StarWars.com each week for a few of the major new releases headed to this galaxy, then get your tracking fobs ready.
APPAREL
Den of Geek

Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 3 Set Photos Reveal New Mystery Character

The wait for the next season of The Mandalorian hasn’t been an easy one, especially after two massive cliffhangers that left the internet ablaze last December. One of those cliffhangers will be addressed in The Book of Boba Fett, which continues the story of Boba and Fennec Shand’s hostile takeover of Jabba the Hutt’s old territory on Tatooine. But the other cliffhanger — whether Din Djarin and Grogu will ever be reunited — will remain a mystery into next year.
TV & VIDEOS
StarWars.com

The Growing Galaxy of Adult LEGO Star Wars Fans

Inside my office you’ll find an Imperial probe droid, Rey’s speeder, and Anakin Skywalker’s podracer. And they’re all made out of LEGO bricks. See, I’m an AFOL — short for Adult Fan of LEGO, in community speak. But this is a relatively new development. In recent years, the LEGO Group...
LIFESTYLE
dexerto.com

Lost Ark animated series revealed: Release date, how to watch, more

Lost Ark is an MMOARPG that has just hit Western audiences recently, and the popular game is now getting its own animated series. While many South Korean players have had their hands on Lost Ark since 2018, the game just made its appearance to Western audiences in late 2021. Compared...
COMICS
StarWars.com

Star Wars Inside Intel: The Bogan Collection

Star Wars Inside Intel is a StarWars.com feature where Lucasfilm Story Group member Emily Shkoukani, whose job is to know as much about a galaxy far, far away as possible, explores obscure facts about Star Wars lore and continuity. In this installment, Emily explores the Jedi’s secret and mysterious Bogan Collection…
MOVIES
GeekTyrant

Fan Made MANDALORIAN Inspired Grogu Bounty Hunter Action Figure

This cool 1/2 scale Grogu bounty hunter action figure was created by artist Sean Viloria and it’s titled “Grogu Fett”. The Mandalorian character is all decked out in bounty hunter gear and it looks like a badass who’s ready for anything. The figure measures approximately 18″ tall and comes with...
COMICS
StarWars.com

Meet R5-D33R, the Holiday Droid of Hoth

This is the droid you’re looking for…if you’re in need of some holiday cheer. Every holiday season, Disney Parks releases one special Droid Factory figure. There’s been an astromech in a Santa hat, a droid holding mistletoe, and a red-and-green R2 unit, to name a few. This year, the Disney Parks elves have toiled away in the toy shop to create a new festive figure: the cleverly-named R5-D33R, a red, white, and gold droid from Hoth that sports antlers atop its unique dome. Plus, some favorites from years past have been rereleased in a box set, and come with all-new winter weather accessories. Available at Disney Parks, they’re sure to bring the magic of the season to your entire collection. As longtime fans of Disney Parks’ holiday-themed droids, StarWars.com caught up with Cody Hampton, brand merchandising at Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, about creating a droid that could guide Santa’s sleigh.
ELECTRONICS
StarWars.com

Attack on Takodana in IDW’s Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures #10 – Exclusive Preview

The places we call home tell our stories, good and bad. This is true even for Jedi. The marauding Nihil have struck at the Jedi temple on Takodana, leaving the once great structure in ruins. In IDW Publishing’s Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures #10, Padawan Qort remembers a warm moment there from his childhood, before waking to the terror that has struck the once proud temple…
COMICS
StarWars.com

On the Run in Marvel’s Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #16 – Exclusive Preview

Aphra and Sana Starros managed to escape from the Vermillion, but now they must contend with the aftermath. In StarWars.com’s preview of the next issue of Marvel’s Doctor Aphra, Crimson Dawn is still on the their tail, Aphra’s electro-tattoo is damaged seemingly beyond repair, and Lucky is off on his own dangerous mission to Canto Bight.
COMICS
SuperHeroHype

Stargate SG-1 Co-Creator Reveals His Ideas For a New Series

Stargate SG-1 Co-Creator Reveals His Ideas For a New Series. TV revivals are all the rage, so now seems as good a time as any to resurrect the Stargate brand, especially with other throwback sci-fi properties like Star Wars and Star Trek blowing up on the small screen. There hasn’t been a proper Stargate series on TV since Stargate Universe closed out its two-season run in 2011. And while development on a potential revival was complicated by Amazon’s acquisition of MGM this year, Stargate SG-1 co-creater Brad Wright hasn’t given up on the franchise yet.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy