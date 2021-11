When I was a child, I thought of a Christian as a quiet, smiling, perfect person who never did anything wrong. The church folks I knew didn’t say much, never missed a sermon, and seemed to project to the world an example of living right. We all know that is not completely correct, as we all sin. We are all forgiven for our sins, so it would seem to give us an eternal pass to live our life however we want. I’m not sure that is what God intended.

