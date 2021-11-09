CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

UAE: Oil Price Would Be Double Without OPEC+

By Julianne Geiger
OilPrice.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOil prices would be double what they are today if it wasn’t for the concerted actions by OPEC+ to manage supply and demand, the United Arab Emirates said on Monday at the Africa Oil Week Conference in Dubai, Bloomberg reported. The self-congratulatory remarks are similar to those uttered by...

oilprice.com

Comments / 0

Related
primenewsghana.com

Fuel prices to reduce as gov’t suspends 2 fuel levies

Fuel prices are expected to go down following a decision by the government to remove two levies on petroleum products. President Nana Akufo-Addo has approved the removal of two levies on petroleum products following concerns from a cross-section of the public about the impact of rising fuel costs on their pockets.
TRAFFIC
Florida Star

Did Biden Beat Oil Prices?

Crude oil prices lost ground during the Wednesday session, with overtures on controlling U.S. inflation overshadowing some usual market movers for the day. West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. benchmark for the price of crude oil, closed trading Wednesday at $81.34 per barrel, a 3.3 percent decline from the previous session.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

Biden’s $1 Trillion Spending Package Will Boost Oil Demand

The Democratic-sponsored $1-trillion infrastructure bill last weekend became the latest bullish driver of oil prices. More consumption growth lies in wait once travel begins in earnest and jet fuel demand picks up. The Biden Administration has limited options to keep oil prices in check this winter. Amid efforts by the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uae#Oil Markets#Bloomberg#The White House#The Saudi Energy Ministry#Covid#Oilprice Com
OilPrice.com

The World's Largest LNG Exporter

1. COP26 Struggle Foreshadows Two-Speed Development of Renewables. - The watered-down version of the COP26 communique, “calling upon parties to adopt policies that are accelerating the phase out of coal” instead of just phasing out coal, provided another example of wide rifts amongst the world’s leading energy consumers. - The...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
invezz.com

Crude Oil Price Prediction Following a Twist in Demand Outlook

Crude oil price remains above $80 despite heightened volatility in recent sessions. OPEC has lowered its forecast for global oil demand in Q4'21. Investors are concerned over the probability that the US may release oil from its SPR. Crude oil price is reacting to OPEC’S adjusted forecast for global oil...
TRAFFIC
OilPrice.com

Crude Oil Is Back, And It Isn’t Going Anywhere

Pressured by investors and society, the global oil industry is looking for ways to stay in the game by meeting the world's growing demand for energy, including crude, with the lowest carbon emissions possible. Such a feat by an industry so entrenched into our existence could surely secure its position...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

Oil Prices Under Pressure From A Strong Dollar

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures are edging lower on Friday, putting the market in a position to finish the week with a loss. The usual supply and demand factors may have taken a back seat this week to the U.S. Dollar, which continued to firm on expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will speed up the pace of its interest rate hikes in an effort to tame inflation.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Japan
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
United Arab Emirates
Country
Saudi Arabia
Reuters

Rosneft CEO warns of potential 'super cycle' in energy markets

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s Rosneft the world’s second-biggest oil company by output after Saudi Aramco, warned on Friday of a potential “super cycle” in global energy markets, raising the prospect of even higher prices as demand outstrips supply. Surging oil prices, boosted by rebounding economies worldwide, lifted Rosneft’s net profit...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Financial World

Oil prices post third straight weekly plunge after volatile week

On Friday, both Brent and Crude oil futures’ prices edged lower, evaporating gains of previous session, as worries of a potential rate-hike from the US Federal Reserve as early as before mid-2022 seemingly had weighed heavily on investors’ morale. Apart from that, a stronger American Dollar, which had witnessed a...
TRAFFIC
OilPrice.com

Oil Set For Third Consecutive Week Of Losses

Oil prices fell early on Friday and were headed for a third consecutive week of losses, as the U.S. dollar strengthened and the market continues to guess whether the Biden Administration will act now to try to bring down high gasoline prices. As of 9:55 a.m. EST, WTI Crude was...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MySanAntonio

Uncertainty over government action cools oil prices

Uncertainty over whether or not the Biden Administration will take action to help tame energy prices helped lower crude prices, which Bloomberg reported have recorded their longest stretch of weekly losses since March. West Texas Intermediate on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose three of five trading days, including a...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

Oil Prices Under Pressure As Bearish Factors Mount

A plethora of bearish factors is driving oil prices lower, with both WTI and Brent set for a third weekly loss in a row. Whilst crude prices have been relatively range-bound recently, hovering within the $80-85 per barrel range, they are poised to suffer their third weekly decline in a row. Beyond the backwardation in the futures markets, several trends point towards a further weakening in crude. The Biden Administration is expected to take a decision on further SPR releases in the upcoming days. In addition, demand prospects have soured a bit lately as OPEC cut its Q4 2021 demand forecast by 330,000 b/d as high energy prices and inflation hamper economic recovery. Last but not least, a strengthening dollar is putting additional pressure on crude. Against this background, the Brent global benchmark traded around $82 per barrel, whilst WTI was assessed around $80.5 per barrel.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

Surge In Energy Prices Poses Major Inflation Risk

When the first signs of inflation began to make themselves visible earlier this year, it was welcomed as a signal of strong economic recovery. Then, however, came the energy crunch, and now the two are comingling into a worrying trend. In the United States, the Labor Department reported the fastest consumer price increase since 1990 October. The figure came in at 6.2 percent, driven higher by, among other things, higher gasoline prices.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Asia prices improve on higher demand; eyes on Russia

LONDON (Reuters) - Asia liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices rose this week following three weeks of decline as demand increased in China after a sharp drop in temperature, while market players eyed Russian supply into Europe. The average LNG price for December delivery into Northeast Asia rose to $31.5 per...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
actionforex.com

Crude Oil Price Holds Steady As OPEC Downgrades Demand Estimates

US equities remained relatively calm on Thursday as investors continued to reflect on rising inflation and supply challenges. The Dow Jones declined by about 70 points while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 indices rose marginally. Data published on Wednesday showed that America’s inflation jumped to the highest level since 1990. This trend was mostly because of the ongoing supply bottlenecks. Therefore, investors are generally worried about high-interest rates as the Federal Reserve attempts to tame runaway prices. Also, they are worried about the impact of these bottlenecks on earnings growth.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

2 Oil & Gas Stocks Under $10 to Consider Adding to Your Portfolio

Oil and gas prices have been rallying on strong demand as the global economy recovers. In addition, the passage of an infrastructure bill in the U.S. is expected to boost oil demand further. And because OPEC and its allies are reluctant to change their stance on limiting the supply of oil, oil prices should keep rallying. Given this backdrop, we think the low-priced stocks of oil & gas concerns Tellurian (NYSE:TELL) and Kosmos (KOS) could be ideal additions to one’s portfolio now, considering these companies’ fundamental strength. Read on.Oil and gas prices are soaring on the back of robust demand with the reopening of the economy. According to the latest Energy Information Administration (EIA) report, global oil demand has almost reclaimed pre-pandemic levels. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) is trading near its highest level since 2014. Oil prices were trading at a two-week high on November 9, with Brent crude rising 1.6% to settle at $84.78 per barrel and WTI crude climbing 2.7% to $84.15. The the bipartisan infrastructure spending bill passed by Congress this week is expected to boost economic growth and the oil demand further.
TRAFFIC
OilPrice.com

Rosneft Sees Possible Supercycle In Oil And Gas Markets

Rosneft chief executive Igor Sechin said that the rebound in global demand for oil and gas and the gap between supply and demand could lead to a new supercycle for oil and gas. The rebound in global demand for oil and gas and the gap between supply and demand could lead to a new supercycle for oil and gas, Rosneft’s chief executive Igor Sechin said on Friday.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy