The stolen 50-foot serpent has been found, will show at Luminaria

Supercar Blondie is quite possibly one of the luckiest people on this earth, at least for automobile enthusiasts like me. In addition to all the latest and greatest cars to hit the market, the celebrated social media influencer also gets invites from manufacturers to check out their wild concept cars. A few weeks ago, Sergi Galiano from her team got the exclusive opportunity to get his hands on the Mercedes-Benz Vision AVTR concepts. In the latest video, Supercar Blondie, aka Alexandra Hirschi, got an invitation from Lamborghini to cover the Terzo Millennio concept that was showcased for the first time in 2017 as a preview of the brand’s evolving design DNA and its electric future. However, while filming the walkaround of the concept car in front of a beautiful church somewhere in Italy, cops showed up to write the influencer a ticket.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 3 DAYS AGO