ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

The stolen 50-foot serpent has been found, will show at Luminaria

By Camille Sauers
Laredo Morning Times
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUpdate: The stolen 50-foot serpent installation, created for the upcoming Luminaria Contemporary Arts Festival, has been found. Luminaria and two members of the "Of the Serpent" artistic team shared in a video that the trailer containing the irreplaceable artwork was recovered. However, the suspect is still in possession of...

www.lmtonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
news4sanantonio.com

Luminaria Art Festival organizers say stolen art display, pickup truck found

SAN ANTONIO - A massive art display which was set to make its debut at this weekend's Luminaria Contemporary Arts Festival, has been reported stolen. The pickup truck belonging to one of the artists was stolen sometime late Sunday or early Monday from outside Studio 111 off Lone Star Boulevard near S. Flores Street. The truck had an art display called "Of the Serpent" encased in a U-Haul trailer that was attached to the vehicle's trailer hitch.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
luxurylaunches.com

Supercarblondie is shocked to receive a ticket from the Italian police while filming a ridiculously cool Lamborghini concept car outside a church.

Supercar Blondie is quite possibly one of the luckiest people on this earth, at least for automobile enthusiasts like me. In addition to all the latest and greatest cars to hit the market, the celebrated social media influencer also gets invites from manufacturers to check out their wild concept cars. A few weeks ago, Sergi Galiano from her team got the exclusive opportunity to get his hands on the Mercedes-Benz Vision AVTR concepts. In the latest video, Supercar Blondie, aka Alexandra Hirschi, got an invitation from Lamborghini to cover the Terzo Millennio concept that was showcased for the first time in 2017 as a preview of the brand’s evolving design DNA and its electric future. However, while filming the walkaround of the concept car in front of a beautiful church somewhere in Italy, cops showed up to write the influencer a ticket.
ENTERTAINMENT
ksal.com

24-foot Trailer Stolen

A Salina man is without his trailer after he noticed it was missing on Saturday. Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that the 24-foot black 2008 PJ car tilt trailer was sitting at a business in the 300 block of N. Santa Fe. The owner, Ralph Bennett, told police he last saw it about a month ago but just reported it recently.
SALINA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Antonio#Serpent#Nissan Frontier
foxsanantonio.com

Luminaria Art Festival organizers say stolen art display, pickup truck found

SAN ANTONIO - A massive art display which was set to make its debut at this weekend's Luminaria Contemporary Arts Festival, has been reported stolen. The pickup truck belonging to one of the artists was stolen sometime late Sunday or early Monday from outside Studio 111 off Lone Star Boulevard near S. Flores Street. The truck had an art display called "Of the Serpent" encased in a U-Haul trailer that was attached to the vehicle's trailer hitch.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Luminaria Art Festival organizers say stolen art display, pickup truck found

SAN ANTONIO - A massive art display which was set to make its debut at this weekend's Luminaria Contemporary Arts Festival, has been reported stolen. The pickup truck belonging to one of the artists was stolen sometime late Sunday or early Monday from outside Studio 111 off Lone Star Boulevard near S. Flores Street. The truck had an art display called "Of the Serpent" encased in a U-Haul trailer that was attached to the vehicle's trailer hitch.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy