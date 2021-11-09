CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Tell your story: college students share their experience

By Claire Bruneau
msureporter.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFour days before she started her freshman year, Reauna Stiff got some of the worst news of her life. Her father was diagnosed with stage four brain cancer. “My father passed away in the second semester. Through all the hardship I pushed on, knowing that he would want me to succeed....

www.msureporter.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Record

Students share their spooky tales during Scary Story Night

The contestants for the annual Scary Story Night gathered Thursday evening with their friends and family at Harrison School to celebrate their victories, gobble up refreshments, and enjoy the spookiness of the season. The Scary Story night was founded by the Gifted and Talented Education Program 14 years ago and...
CAÑON CITY, CO
@wearemitu

Our Readers Shared Their College Acceptance Experiences With Us And We Couldn’t Be More Proud

Chances are you will cry your eyes out the day you’re holding a college acceptance letter in your hands, or the moment you open the much-anticipated email. Your heart will fill to a point where it seems impossible for ANYTHING to be filled THAT much. This acceptance is the culmination of a journey. Because even as a kid, you did your best throughout all your time in school, hoping that one day you’d make your parents proud. All so you could look yourself in the mirror and understand that every hardship you faced, and every failure and win brought you to this moment.
COLLEGES
Kansas State Collegian

Newly elected student ambassadors share experience with new roles at K-State

This past week’s Homecoming football game recognized the newest Kansas State student ambassadors during halftime. Students voted online during Homecoming Week for the female and male student ambassadors of 2022. Results show Stacia Mendoza, junior in finance, as the female student ambassador, and Josh Diazdeleon, junior in elementary education, as...
KANSAS STATE
Redlands Daily Facts

Redlands literacy students share their stories in new anthology

The Redlands Adult Literacy Program recently published its fourth volume of “Our Stories, A Collection of Writings,” composed of writings from adult learners enrolled in the Redlands Adult Literacy program. This year’s anthology is especially significant because many of the stories were written by adult learners who worked with their...
REDLANDS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Student#Ballroom
adelphi.edu

Reflecting on First-Generation Student Week: An Alumna Shares Her Story

When I first went to college, I didn't know what a first-generation student was or that I was one. However, when I was completing my Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) application and my mom had no idea how financial aid worked, I realized that college was going to be something that I’d have to figure out on my own. As the oldest of four children in a single-parent household, I knew that paying for college was also something I’d have to figure out on my own. It was difficult.
GARDEN CITY, NY
tamhsc.edu

Incoming medical students share experiences in Pre-Med Fellows Early Assurance Program

This fall, seven Texas A&M University class of 2021 graduates entered the Texas A&M University College of Medicine through the Pre-Med Fellows (PMF) Early Assurance Program. The program, created in 2015 as part of a grant with the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board, is designed for, but not exclusive to, underrepresented students in medicine (Hispanic, African American, Native American) who are interested in pursuing medical school.
ROUND ROCK, TX
WEAU-TV 13

Documentary shares experiences of African UW-Eau Claire Students

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A documentary put together by a recent UW-Eau Claire graduate playing at the Micon Budget Cinema in Eau Claire Saturday afternoon. The documentary is titled Ndani Eau Claire, which is Swahili for Inside Eau Claire. Olu Famule filmed it during the fall semester of 2020.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
tulane.edu

Newcomb-Tulane College Reading Project immerses students in the experience of literature

Acclaimed author Yaa Gyasi delivered the 2021 Kylene and Brad Beers Reading Project Lecture on Tuesday, Nov. 2, in Dixon Hall. First-year Tulane students read Gyasi’s novel Transcendent Kingdom as the Newcomb-Tulane College Reading Project. Every fall first-year students read and discuss a selected book with a faculty member during orientation. The Reading Project lecture gives students the opportunity to hear the author, or an expert in a related field, discuss the book. For this year’s event, Ebony Perro, professor of practice in the Department of English, interviewed Gyasi, who was born in Ghana and raised in Alabama. Perro explored numerous aspects of the novel with the author, such as her motivation for writing, Black women in STEM, identity, American culture, the trauma of mental health problems such as addiction and depression, and religious faith.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
nwmissourinews.com

First-generation college students recognized, share struggles

About one-third of college students across the nation are first-generation students. Despite this large number, only about 27% will earn a bachelor’s degree within four years of joining a college. “As a first-gen, I had to do a lot on my own,” freshman Jasmine Ford said. “Whether it was finding...
COLLEGES
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

UHV seeking local professionals to share job experiences, opportunities with students

VICTORIA, Texas – The University of Houston-Victoria seeks local professionals to share job experiences and opportunities with students. Adrian Rigby, head coach for the men’s and women’s soccer teams at UHV, joined us on Community Crossroads to talk about the J.A.G. (Jobs After Graduation) program. COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CROSSROADS TODAY....
VICTORIA, TX
guttenbergpress.com

MFL MarMac students share popular children’s stories in ‘Seussical’

MFL MarMac’s high school theatre department will present the musical comedy “Seussical” on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 12 and 13. The production is based around popular Dr. Seuss stories and characters, including The Cat in the Hat, portrayed by Jaxton Schroeder. Here, the Cat fans a relaxing Mayzie La Bird, played by Kaylee Nuehring. (Photos by Audrey Posten)
EDUCATION
msureporter.com

MNSU’s IBE programs continues to excel students experiential learning

The United Prairie Bank Integrated Business Experience at Minnesota State University, Mankato is a large asset for students no matter their majors to further excel their college learning experience. Especially students who are majoring in business, the IBE program is a way students are able to receive college credit while...
MINNESOTA STATE
The Tab

Edi students tell us their first year hall horror stories

From windowless kitchens to flatmates practicing the bagpipes at 3am, the horror stories that come with living in Edinburgh student halls are not only plentiful, but can have you questioning your decision to come to university in the first place. However, it’s moments like these that make for a good story and flat bonding experience.
WORLD
Technician Online

OPINION: Be more active on campus to enhance your college experience

All students have heard the tired sentiment of the importance of getting involved on campus for a great number of beneficial reasons. However, this outdated phrase communicated to students has evolved into something that sounds like there are barriers not all students feel comfortable breaking in order to become involved on campus.
COLLEGES
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer

Notre Dame students, alumni share experiences of low-income backgrounds

Notre Dame’s Office of Student Enrichment (OSE) hosted a panel Wednesday evening in Geddes Hall entitled “I Belong: Life During and After ND” featuring both current students and alumni. It is part of Notre Dame’s observance of First-Generation, Low-Income Week. The discussion delved into topics such as sense of belonging,...
NOTRE DAME, IN
Yale Daily News

New Haven students share personal experiences with “carceral culture” in schools

New Haven students shared personal experiences with different facets of the school-to-prison-pipeline in an online webinar held on Oct. 28. They advocated to dismantle a “culture of policing” in schools. The event was hosted by Students for Educational Justice, or SEJ, a youth-led organization that works to combat “institutionalized, interpersonal,...
NEW HAVEN, CT
abilenetx.gov

STEAM Stories: Experiments

Join your Main Library for the next STEAM Stories where each event will feature a story kids will love, along with a STEAM activity or demonstration to go along with it. At this session, it will be all about experiments!!! Ada, from “Ada Twist, Scientist” by Bahni Turpin, loves to experiment. We’re going to share that story with you and then we’ll perform our own experiment. In this science experiment, we’re going to make dancing popcorn kernels. What do you think you’ll need in order to make this happen? Come to the library to find out as all materials will be provided in this event designed for elementary aged children.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy