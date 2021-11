There are caveats, extensive ones. These impressions are based on about six hours' playtime during a very rocky review event, plus a few hours of play on the servers after they went live. The live version of the game is considerably more stable than what we experienced during the review event, though it still feels like a rough work-in-progress. I didn't experience display or performance issues, but a number of people in the review event did and that appears to have held true with the "early access" version that's currently live prior to a "worldwide launch" version slated for November 19. I have observed a lot of familiar but still annoying glitches, like broken spawns and character models getting sucked into level architecture.

