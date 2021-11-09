Cougar notes: WNCC men come back to down Northwest in overtime 87-81 Monday night

ROCHESTER, N.Y. - Junior Jonny Angbazo scored 19 points and three of his teammates also registered double digits as the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) men's basketball team defeated Medaille College 87-52 in the first game of the Mike Daley Memorial Tournament hosted by Nazareth College. RPI improves to 1-0 and advances to the championship game against either the host Golden Flyers or Cazenovia College on Saturday (3pm). The Mavericks drop to 0-2. A forward, Angbazo made 8 of 10 shots from the field and 2 of 3 from the free throw line to lead all scorers. He was joined in double figures by a trio of seniors in Mason Memmelaar (14 points), Patrick Mahoney (13) and Dom Black (10). Six others also registered points for the Engineers, who shot 56.7% from the field while holding Medaille to 37.2%. RPI forced 15 turnovers.

RENSSELAER, NY ・ 20 HOURS AGO