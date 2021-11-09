CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Cougar notes: WNCC men come back to down Northwest in overtime 87-81 Monday night

By Western Nebraska Community College Athletics
News Channel Nebraska
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Western Nebraska Community College men’s basketball team put five in double figures and had to come back from an 18-point, second-half deficit to top Northwest College in overtime 87-81 in a contest that saw a total of 52 free throw attempts and 36 fouls. WNCC shot 23 of 31 from...

plattevalley.newschannelnebraska.com

Comments / 0

Related
rpiathletics.com

Men's Basketball Wins Season Debut, 87-52

ROCHESTER, N.Y. - Junior Jonny Angbazo scored 19 points and three of his teammates also registered double digits as the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) men's basketball team defeated Medaille College 87-52 in the first game of the Mike Daley Memorial Tournament hosted by Nazareth College. RPI improves to 1-0 and advances to the championship game against either the host Golden Flyers or Cazenovia College on Saturday (3pm). The Mavericks drop to 0-2. A forward, Angbazo made 8 of 10 shots from the field and 2 of 3 from the free throw line to lead all scorers. He was joined in double figures by a trio of seniors in Mason Memmelaar (14 points), Patrick Mahoney (13) and Dom Black (10). Six others also registered points for the Engineers, who shot 56.7% from the field while holding Medaille to 37.2%. RPI forced 15 turnovers.
RENSSELAER, NY
News Channel Nebraska

Pierce defense smothers Battle Creek in C1 semis

PIERCE - The old adage is "Defense wins championships." Pierce didn't win a championship on Friday, but they showed that they are every bit a championship-caliber team, blanking Battle Creek 21-0 in the Class C1 semis Friday. The Blue Jays sacked Battle Creek quarterback Dylan Amick seven times and held...
BATTLE CREEK, NE
msumdragons.com

No. 3 West Texas A&M Downs Dragon Men, 87-65

CANYON, Texas – Continuing its difficult early-season schedule, the Minnesota State University Moorhead men's basketball team fell 87-65 to No. 3 West Texas A&M on Day 2 of the D2 Tipoff Classic in Canyon, Texas. MSUM fell to 0-2 while West Texas A&M, which played in the national championship game...
CANYON, TX
grcc.edu

GRCC women's basketball team loses to St. Clair County Community College in overtime, men's team comes back to win

Nov. 6, 2021 - GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Grand Rapids Community College's women’s and men’s basketball teams hosted the St. Clair County Community College on Saturday with the women losing a tough one in overtime 68-59, while the men came back to win 89-84. Grace Lodes, a freshman from Comstock Park, began her college career with a stellar performance. But GRCC couldn't hold on to an 11-point lead in the fourth quarter. Lodes scored 20 points and 15 rebounds, adding five assists and five blocks in 43 minutes of action.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Star-Herald

WNCC women's basketball opens season Monday

The Western Nebraska Community College women’s basketball wrapped up the pre-season with a scrimmage at Black Hills State on Wednesday and now the team will be begin the regular season when they host Northwest College on Monday. WNCC, who went 2-1 at the national tournament in April, enters the season...
BASKETBALL
News Channel Nebraska

Cougar notes: NJC sweeps Central Wyoming to win regional title

The 13th-ranked Northeastern Junior College Plainswomen were the first team to punch their ticket to the NJCAA national tournament in Hutchinson, Kansas, after sweeping past No. 11 Central Wyoming College. The Plainswomen, who trailed late in each set, came storming back to down the Rustlers 28-26, 26-24, 25-23 for the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
northwestmoinfo.com

Northwest Men’s Hoops beat Seattle Pacific

The Northwest Missouri State Bearcat Men’s Basketball team advances to 2-0 after a win Sunday night against Seattle Pacific 64-59… John Coffey has the story. Also in action Sunday was the Missouri Western men’s team, which bounced back from a tough overtime loss Saturday to pick up their first win of the year 93-82 over St. Thomas Aquinas.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rich Williams
Lewiston Morning Tribune

Cougar notes: Cougars have been putting bye week to good use

PULLMAN — The past nine weeks have been a whirlwind for Washington State’s football team, and the Cougs finally are getting a moment to decompress. But there’s a consequential matchup against No. 4 Oregon on the horizon, and there are recruiting matters to tend to. So, WSU won’t be seeing a ton of downtime late in this bye week.
WASHINGTON STATE
gogriffons.com

Griffon Men Drop Season Opener in Overtime Heartbreaker

Box Score ST. JOSEPH, MO. - The Missouri Western men let a nine-point halftime lead slip away in an 83-77 overtime loss to Embry-Riddle in the SCB Hall of Fame Classic. Q Mays led MWSU with 28 points (10-22 FG), 5 assists and 5 rebounds, while Will Eames added 14 points and 17 rebounds in the season-opener, part of an eight team tournament hosted by the St. Joseph Civic Arena.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
thevistapress.com

Cal State Cougars Men & Women’s Soccer Teams Head to Finale

Cougars Head to San Bernardino for 2021 Finale 11/3/2021 | Men’s Soccer -The Cal State San Marcos men’s soccer team (4-11-1, 3-6-1 CCAA) will play its final game of the 2021 season at Cal State San Bernardino (8-4-3, 6-2-2 CCAA) on Thursday at Premier Field. Kickoff is set for 11:30 a.m.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Star-Herald

WNCC men capture overtime 87-81 win over trappers

The Western Nebraska Community College men’s basketball team put five in double figures and had to come back from an 18-point deficit to top Northwest in overtime 87-81. WNCC shot 23 of 31 from the free throw line to get the win. The men’s contest was a barn-burner with plenty...
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northwest College#Cougar
tlubulldogs.com

Men's Basketball Suffers 86-81 Home Opening Loss

SEGUIN, TX -- Despite a career high 29 points from sophomore guard Xavier Phillips (Austin/Dripping Springs), Texas Lutheran suffered an 86-81 loss to Hardin-Simmons in Friday night's season opener in Memorial Gymnasium. Phillips, whose previous career high came in an 18-point effort against Southwestern (TX) in February, led all Bulldogs...
SEGUIN, TX
uhcougars.com

Men's Basketball Rallies Late in Overtime Win

HOUSTON (AP) – University of Houston junior guard Marcus Sasser scored 25 points, graduate senior guard Taze Moore added 12, and No. 15 Houston rallied from a 13-point deficit in the second half to defeat Hofstra 83-75 in overtime Tuesday night inside the Fertitta Center. Sasser scored 19 points after...
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
edglentoday.com

Cougars Win Men's Soccer Thriller on Senior Day

EDWARDSVILLE – Oskar Lenz assured 14 SIUE seniors of a successful senior day Sunday, scoring at the back post just 18 seconds before the second overtime ended, giving the Cougars a 1-0 win over Loyola. SIUE improved to 3-6 in Missouri Valley Conference play and 5-9-2 overall. Loyola slipped to...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
midkansasonline.com

Tiger men charge late to defeat Sterling, 90-87

It always seems a little extra special for the Central Christian College men’s basketball team when it knocks off a member of the KCAC. The Tigers began their “Classic for Christ” weekend with a 90-87 victory over KCAC member Sterling College on Friday in Alexander Arena at Pyle Sports Complex.
STERLING, KS
chatsports.com

Men's Basketball Conquers Coe, 87-61

The Drake University men's basketball team broke it open with a big first-half run and began a season of immense promise with an 87-61 victory over Coe at the Knapp Center on Tuesday night. Favored to win the Missouri Valley Conference championship after a 26-5 season that included their first...
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy