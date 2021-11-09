CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Roundtable Discussion: Gadgeel Discusses Challenges in Testing and Treating Patients With Non–Driver-Mutated Metastatic NSCLC

By Targeted Oncology Staff
targetedonc.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 59-year-old Asian man presented with chest pain, cough, and dyspnea. A discussion of the case was led by Shirish M. Gadgeel, MD, during a Targeted Oncology Case-Based Roundtable event. During a Targeted Oncology Case-Based Roundtable, Shirish M. Gadgeel, MD, division head of the Division of Hematology and Oncology...

www.targetedonc.com

Comments / 0

Related
targetedonc.com

Study of Taletrectinib for ROS1-Positive NSCLC Doses First Patient

The trial is evaluating the safety and efficacy of taletrectinib in ROS1 NSCLC. Taletrectinib is a novel TKI. The first patient has been dosed in the phase 2 TRUST-II study of taletrectinib (DS-6051b/AB-106) in patients with ROS1-fusion-positive lung cancer, according to a press release by AnHeart Therapeutics.1. Taletrectinib is an...
CANCER
targetedonc.com

No Difference in Survival for Younger, Older Patients With Metastatic CRC

A recently published study has shown no difference in survival outcomes for patients under 50 with colorectal cancer, despite greater treatment intensity and physical fitness. Younger and older patients with metastatic colorectal cancer (CRC) have a similar survival rate despite greater treatment intensity and physical fitness in younger patients, according to a recently published study from the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.1 The study found no statistically significant difference in overall survival (OS) rate of patients younger or older than 50 years.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Roundtable Discussion: Persky and Participants Review CAR T-Cell Therapy in DLBCL

Eleven months after completion of therapy with the R-CHOP regimen, a 43-year-old patient with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma presented with fever, drenching night sweats, and recurrent back pain. During a Targeted OncologyTM Case-Based Roundtable event, Daniel Persky, MD, associate director of Clinical Investigations, The University of Arizona Cancer Center in...
HEALTH
healio.com

Oncologists discuss innovations, challenges, ‘eye-opening’ experiences of past year

From innovations in therapy and telehealth to greater recognition of structural barriers to care and the need for community outreach, speakers at Chemotherapy Foundation Symposium discussed key developments in oncology over the past year. Program chair Tiffany A. Traina, MD, associate professor of medicine at Weill Cornell Medicine and vice...
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nsclc#Drugs#Circulating Tumor Dna#Lung Cancer#Immune System#Asian#Md#Henry Ford Health System#Mi#Egfr#Alk#Braf#Ros1#The Pd L1#Ngs#Ntrk
targetedonc.com

Akerley Discusses Different Regimens in Advanced Stage NSCLC

An otherwise healthy 60-year-old White woman presented with a nonproductive cough. She was later diagnosed with advanced stage non–small cell lung cancer. Wallace Akerley, MD, medical oncologist, chairman, Protocol Review and Monitoring Committee, and director, Lung Cancer Disease Center of Excellence, Huntsman Cancer Institute, Salt Lake City, UT, discussed the case of a patients with advanced stage non–small cell lung cancer during a Targeted Oncology Case-Based Roundtable event.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Efficacy and Safety Assessment of Frontline Lenvatinib Plus Pembrolizumab Underway for nccRCC

The frontline combination of lenvatinib and pembrolizumab is under investigation as a treatment option for patients with non-clear cell renal cell carcinoma in the recently launched phase 2 KEYNOTE-B61 trial. The frontline combination of lenvatinib (Lenvima) and pembrolizumab (Keytruda) is under investigation as a treatment option for patients with non-clear...
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

Hossein Borghaei, DO, MS, Discusses the TROPION-Lung04 Trial Rationale in NSCLC

CancerNetwork® sat down with Hossein Borghaei, DO, MS, to talk about the rationale behind the TROPION-Lung04 trial using Dato-DXd plus durvalumab. CancerNetwork® spoke with Hossein Borghaei, DO, MS, of the Fox Chase Cancer Center and Thoracic Malignancies Chair for the journal ONCOLOGY®, about the actively recruiting TROPION-Lung04 study (NCT04612751) and the use of Datopotamab Deruxtecan (Dato-DXd) in combination with durvalumab (Imfinzi) for patients with advanced or metastatic non–small cell lung cancer. This ongoing phase 1 trial is examining how patients who were pretreated or are treatment naïve will respond to the combination with or without 4 cycles of platinum chemotherapy in the metastatic setting.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Case 1: Systemic Therapy Options in RCC

Robert Motzer, MD: Eric, you’ve been a co-chair of the NCCN [National Comprehensive Cancer Network], for the kidney cancer guidelines. How do they see the therapy for an intermediate-risk patient in terms of regimens and preferred regimens at level 1? Can you give us a brief overview?. Eric Jonasch, MD:...
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
targetedonc.com

New Targets Needed for Immunotherapy in Metastatic RCC

While immunotherapy has high and durable response rates, most patients die of the disease. Great progress has been made using immunotherapy for the treatment of metastatic renal cell carcinoma (RCC), however, most patients still die of the disease and more options and new targets are needed, according to a presentation given by Moshe C. Ornstein, MD, MA, at the International Kidney Cancer Symposium North American 2021 Annual Congress.1.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Goals for TACE and Immunotherapy Trial in Intermediate-Stage HCC

Arndt Vogel, MD, discusses the goals of the IMMUTACE study investigating the efficacy of transarterial chemoembolization with nivolumab in patients with intermediate-stage hepatocellular carcinoma. Arndt Vogel, MD, managing senior consultant and professor in the Department of Gastroenterology, Hepatology, and Endocrinology at Hannover Medical School, discusses the IMMUTACE (NCT03572582) study investigating...
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Promising Covalent BTK Inhibitor Shows Results in Relapsed/Refractory CLL

With standard BTK inhibitor therapy, deep responses are rare for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia. A novel agent, TG-1701 is showing promise. TG-1701 demonstrated promising activity and a manageable safety profile in patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) whether used as a single agent or as part of a combination regimen with U2 (umbralisib [Ukoniq] plus ublituximab), according to dose-escalation and dose-expansion findings presented at the 2021 International Workshop on Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (iwCLL).1.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Nivolumab Plus Chemotherapy Extends EFS in Non–Small Cell Lung Cancer

The additional of nivolumab to chemotherapy improved event-free surivial in patients with resectable non-small cell lung cancer, meeting the primary end point of the CheckMate 816 trial. The CheckMate 816 trial, which is comparing the efficacy of neoadjuvant nivolumab (Opdivo) plus chemotherapy to chemotherapy alone in patients with resectable non-small...
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Part 1: Kline Discusses Challenges of CAR T-Cell Therapy in R/R DLBCL

Looking at the challenges with CAR T-cell therapies in patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma Justin Kline, MD, discusses the best available therapies for patients who relapse on treatment. During a live virtual event with other physicians, Justin Kline, MD, discussed the role of CAR (chimeric antigen receptor) T-cell therapy...
CANCER
targetedonc.com

The Role of Molecular Testing in mCRPC

Matthew R. Smith, MD, PhD: The patient had reported no family history of prostate cancer, but that's a relatively insensitive predictor of having an inherited alteration in a cancer susceptibility gene. The lack of a family history would not discourage me from recommending both germline and tumor genetic testing in this patient. We offer germline genetic testing to all patients with recurrent or de novo metastatic disease and specific younger individuals with high-risk localized disease for the purpose of looking for either DNA repair defects or mismatch repair. Identification of either of those alterations could inform subsequent treatment decisions. For patients who do not have germline alterations or did not have prior germline testing, we'd also recommend tumor genetic testing. We typically recommend that at progression, despite first-line treatment for mCRPC because that's the first point at which that information would currently be actionable. For patients who have an identified pathogenic mutation in a DNA repair gene, whether germline or somatic, they may be candidates for a PARP inhibitor either after an androgen receptor pathway inhibitor or after an androgen receptor inhibitor and docetaxel. The prevalence of those mutations is approximately 10% of mismatch repair alterations. MSI [microsatellite instability]high is less common at about 1% to 3%. In the rare patient who has those alterations, we would consider treatment with pembrolizumab.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Shu Discusses Testing and Targeted Treatment in Patients With Nonmetastatic NSCLC

An otherwise healthy 60-year-old White woman presented with a nonproductive cough. The patient's case was the topic of discussion during a recent Case-Based Roundtable event. During a Targeted Oncology Case-Based Roundtable event, Catherine Ann Shu, MD, assistant professor of Medicine, clinical director, Thoracic Medical Oncology at Herbert Irving Comprehensive Cancer Center of Columbia University in New York, NY, discussed the case of a 60-year-old patient with non–small cell lung cancer.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Initial Treatment Options for mCRPC

Matthew R. Smith, MD, PhD: For patients who've received primary androgen deprivation therapy, the standard options as first-line treatment for mCRPC include an androgen receptor pathway inhibitor—drugs like abiraterone acetate or enzalutamide, or docetaxel chemotherapy. There are other approved options including sipuleucel-t. Other agents like radium-223 would typically be used in later lines of therapy. There are approved PARP inhibitors, but those 2 are approved only in specific molecular subsets and in later lines of therapy.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Enfortumab Vedotin Improves Survival Outcomes in Urothelial Cancer

Thomas Powles, MD, MBBS, MRCP, discusses the results of the phase 3 EV-301 trial for enfortumab vedotin in patients with urothelial cancer. Thomas Powles, MD, MBBS, MRCP, a professor of genitourinary oncology, director of the Bart Cancer Centre, and lead for Solid Tumour Research at Cancer Research UK, discusses the results of the phase 3 EV-301 trial (NCT03474107) for enfortumab vedotin (Padcev) in patients with urothelial cancer.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Part 1: Challenges in Performing Biopsies and Molecular Testing in NSCLC

At a live virtual event, Martin Dietrich, MD, PhD, discusses how to approach biopsies and molecular testing in coordination with pathologists and testing services for patients with non–small cell lung cancer. DISCUSSION QUESTIONS. Do you consider options such as next-generation sequencing [NGS], liquid biopsy, polymerase chain reaction testing, immunohistochemistry, or...
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Challenges in Diagnosing and Treating Histiocytic Neoplasms

Ronald S. Go, MD, a hematology oncologist with the Mayo Clinic, discusses treating and diagnosing histiocytic neoplasms, a rare hematologic cancer. Ronald S. Go, MD, a hematology oncologist with the Mayo Clinic, discusses treating and diagnosing histiocytic neoplasms, a rare hematologic cancer. According to Go, histiocytic neoplasms are a very...
CANCER
targetedonc.com

The Development of a Platform Designed to Activate NK Cells

Jeffrey Miller, MD, discusses the background of the Tri-Specific Killer Engager TRICK platform for the activation of natural killer cells for the treatment of refractory tumors, including those that are hematology-based. Jeffrey Miller, MD, a professor of medicine in the Division of Hematology, Oncology, and Transplantation, deputy director of the...
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy