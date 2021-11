Week 10 NFL odds are live, and the best time to bet them is now — before the lines move. In Week 9, we hit our teaser (Cleveland Browns and Green Bay Packers), though we went 2-3 on the other picks (including our lock of the week). The PFF Forecast Lock of the Week now stands at 7-2 after the Tennessee Titans‘ dominance on Sunday Night Football (you can hear that each week on the Wednesday evening PFF Forecast podcast).

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO