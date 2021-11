Whenever the hand-wringing starts about the glorification of violence and murder in hip-hop, I think about one of my all-time favorite musicians: Johnny Cash. “I shot a man in Reno/just to watch him die,” sang Cash, in “Folsom Prison Blues.” Cash was never incarcerated at Folsom, and to the best of my knowledge, never actually shot anyone. He did, however, know that murder is a place where an artists can take a listener to say something about human nature. Cash, as was his way, used the song as a window into finding compassion for the worst among us. Moreover, he takes the time to really look at the person in his song, not just the persona's crimes.

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO