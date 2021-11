The Nest Nursery School is a not-for-profit early childhood school located in Grant Park. In the 2021-2022 school year, the Nest is celebrating ten years of caring for and educating young children in Southeast Atlanta! As we begin our second decade, we have been afforded a unique opportunity to reflect on The Nest’s vision and mission. This reflection has led us to adopt a new organizational structure for the 2021-22 school year (which we describe in more detail below). We are excited about the ways that we believe these changes will benefit the children, educators, and families that are a part of The Nest community.

EDUCATION ・ 11 DAYS AGO