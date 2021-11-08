Meet Idaho’s Youngest Influencer

The pandemic hasn't been kind to restaurants that call the area around the Boise Spectrum home, but one restaurant that closed in May is ready to give it another go!. Earlier this year, beloved macaroni and cheese utopia, Mad Mac, announced the closure of their brick and mortar location across from the Edwards theater at the Boise Spectrum. In their post, they explained that they were having a difficult time finding enough employees to staff both the restaurant location and their incredibly popular food truck. The owners explained that using the staff they were able to keep to staff the food truck was a better use of their resources. That post did leave the possibility of a return to the Boise Spectrum only, saying "hopefully this is only temporary."
Comments / 0