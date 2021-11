The first ultra-luxury five-star resort in Montana is set to open on December 15 in Big Sky. The resort will be located in the Spanish Peaks Mountain Club. Montage Big Sky is unlike any other resort in Montana and will be the first of its kind once it opens. The resort will feature a hotel with 150 guestrooms and will also include 39 private residences with ski-in/ski-out access to Big Sky Resort. That's just one of the many perks you'll get if you book a stay at Montage Big Sky.

