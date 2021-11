Matchday 7 of 2022 Concacaf World Cup qualifying will begin on Friday, when Jamaica will visit El Salvador in a battle between two squads looking to dig out of an early hole. Both teams have taken five points from their first six games and sit in sixth and seventh, respectively, in the Concacaf World Cup qualifying table, with the top three earning automatic berths into the 2022 World Cup and fourth-place earning a play-off. On Friday, three valuable points will be on the line. You can catch all the action live on Paramount+.

