Motocaddy adds new performance features to cellular-enabled GPS trolley range

In a new public beta, WhatsApp is adding more options for users to decide who can see their profile photos, last time they used the app, as well as their about page. According to always reliable WABetaInfo, version 2.21.230.15 of WhatsApp brings this new “My Contacts Except” feature for specific beta testers. With that, apart from letting “Everyone,” “My Contacts,” or “Nobody” sees your information, now users can choose who they don’t want to view their Profile Photo, Last Seen, or About information while all other contacts will still be able to.

CELL PHONES ・ 4 HOURS AGO