CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

New York Jets blamed for Larry David’s anger on ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’

By Jets X-Factor
chatsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New York Jets didn’t play on Sunday but still served as a potential source of frustration for one of their most renowned fans: Larry...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
98online.com

Pretty, pretty good: PUSA frontman's feels “complete” following Larry David's “Peaches” diss on ﻿'Curb'

If you fall in the middle of the Venn diagram of “’90s alt rock fans” and “Curb Your Enthusiasm viewers,” then you were probably very excited when the Presidents of the United States of America song “Peaches” was the topic of discussion during a recent episode. Still, you probably weren’t as excited as PUSA frontman Chris Ballew himself.
MUSIC
Cinema Blend

Curb Your Enthusiasm: The Best Guest Stars To Appear On The HBO Series

Over the course of the past 20 years (and 11 seasons), Larry David, or a semi-fictional version of himself, has given fans of Curb Your Enthusiasm some of the most hilarious, uncomfortable, and unforgettable encounters with everyone from Michael J. Fox to Rosie O’Donnell in situations that range from intense to completely over-the-top and asinine. But no matter which way any of these go or how they got started, each and every single one of the dozens upon dozens of these awkward moments are similar to a car wreck in that we can’t look away, no matter how much we try. Here are the best Curb Your Enthusiasm guest stars so far.
TV SERIES
stljewishlight.org

Susie Essman, TV’s most outrageous Jewish mother, talks ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ and cancel culture

(JTA) — On the wall of Susie Essman’s powder room hangs a giant portrait of herself. Actually, the portrait is of Susie Green, Essman’s beloved, foul-mouthed character on “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” HBO’s long-running improvisational sitcom exploring the social rules that govern all of our lives, and especially those of the one percent. It comes from an episode in the show’s 10th season, which aired in early 2020 just before the pandemic, when the infamously misanthropic Larry David (the series creator, who also stars as a version of himself) has the artwork commissioned as a gift for his longtime frenemy.
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Primetimer

HBO's Curb Your Enthusiasm and Succession are offering insight into the hearts and minds of rich old white guys

"What we see does not inspire confidence, but whether on TV or in life, it rarely does," Melanie McFarland says of Curb's Larry David and Succession's Logan Roy. "These bicoastal bookends to the premium channel's tentpole evening are emblematic of a season that's all about obscenely wealthy male Boomers." McFarland adds that as in real life, Roy "refuses to let the next generation take over because it would mean giving up that level of power, even though his main response to the federal investigators gathering at his gates has been, 'Tell them to f**k off.' This isn't because he knows what he's doing or that he's untouchable. From a distance it may sound like a giant's roar. Up close, we can see Logan has reached a point in his life when 'f**k off' could mean exactly that, or it masks fear and uncertainty, or it could be what's coming out of his mouth when he means to say, "I am having a stroke." Astronomical wealth buys him a favorable translation from the company he's in, which is why he surrounds himself with his power-hungry children and other sycophants. Larry doesn't quite occupy that stratum of wealth and power in Los Angeles, but the Seinfeld co-creator can stroll into Netflix with his best friend and manager Jeff (Jeff Garlin) and sell them a bland pitch without much effort. His proposed comedy is about, what else, another up-and-coming comedian based on a younger version of himself. This one moves in with his elderly uncle and does everything he can to accelerate his relative's demise. Hilarity is guaranteed to ensue because . . . look who's making it. It's unlikely that HBO would allow one of its shows to feature their main competitor in a subplot unless the larger storyline is designed to be a dig at them. Instead of guessing where David is going with this, it's better to consider what he's showing us now. Here is a man whose life runs on complaints about etiquette breaches and minor irritations, whose entire claim to fame is that nothing good ever comes of leaving your house. But this same guy can exhale a whiff of a passable concept and a production company with deep pockets will buy in, no questions asked. The other side to this is that both Curb and Succession depict power and wealth as costumes that camouflage frailty."
LOS ANGELES, CA
Collider

'Curb Your Enthusiasm' Season 11 Episode 3: Great Guests Can't Tie the Episode Together in a Satisfying Way

If the first episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 11, “The Five Foot Fence,” was setting up the direction of the season, and the second episode, “Angel Muffin,” showed just how brilliantly David and showrunner Jeff Schaffer could intertwine seemingly unconnected stories into one fantastic narrative, the third episode, “The Mini Bar,” focuses on how the show’s great guest characters and easily steal the show.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry David
thefocus.news

Who is Curb Your Enthusiasm's Maria Sofia and where have we seen her?

Season 11 episode 3 featured a lot more of Maria Sofia, and fans aren’t mad about it. It looks like she will officially be cast in Larry David’s show, to his horror, so she’ll be a recurring character this season. Just when Curb Your Enthusiasm couldn’t get any funnier, they...
TV SERIES
Complex

‘South Side’ Co-Creator Diallo Riddle Talks Season 2 and Appearances on ‘Insecure’ and ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’

Two summers ago, actor-writer Diallo Riddle was at the helm of two new series, Comedy Central’s South Side and IFC’s Sherman’s Showcase. In that timeframe, Sherman’s dropped a hilarious Black History Month Spectacular and South Side became an HBO Max Original. Really dope when you can see a comedy rooted in the Black experience in the south side of Chicago getting put on this kind of platform early into its run.
CHICAGO, IL
Rolling Stone

‘SNL’ Mocks Aaron Rodgers’ Disastrous Interview in Cold Open Sketch

Saturday Night Live skewered Aaron Rodgers’ disastrous first post-Covid interview earlier this week by bringing the Green Bay Packers quarterback (played by Pete Davidson) to Jeanine Pirro, with Cecily Strong reprising her role of that Fox News host. “Our first guest is brave enough to say ‘Screw you, science. I know Joe Rogan.’ Please welcome NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers,” Strong’s Pirro said. “It’s my body and my Covid,” Davidson’s Rodgers said. “I can give it to whoever I want. But suddenly, the woke mob has come after me.” Rodgers’ 10-day Covid hiatus from football came months after the quarterback misled reporters in August...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jets#Curb Your Enthusiasm#Comedy Series#American Football#Hbo#Seinfeld
MSNBC

Susie Essman on what her "Curb Your Enthusiasm" character would say to politicians

As Democrats continue struggle to get something accomplished on the Biden agenda, a vote on the Build Back Better Act has likely been postponed again, and it feels like we're stuck in this perpetual limbo of in-fighting and inaction. MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin welcomed "Curb Your Enthusiasm" fan favorite Susie Essman, who spoke about would her character “Susie” would say to those politicians if she were in the room with them, as well as the current state of American politics.Nov. 1, 2021.
ENTERTAINMENT
Hello Magazine

NCIS viewers disappointed as latest episode pulled from schedule - find out why

NCIS fans have been left disappointed as the latest episodes of NCIS and NCIS: Hawai'i were pulled from schedule on Monday evening - and replaced with reruns instead. New episodes of the long-running naval drama and its new spinoff have been airing on CBS at the new timeslot of 9pm and 10pm EST since mid-September, but unfortunately, fans of both series will have to wait another week for the next instalment.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
New York Jets
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
tvinsider.com

Jennifer Hudson Working on Daytime Talk Show With ‘Ellen’ Team

Oscar-winner Jennifer Hudson could be entering the talk show realm. The Respect star is pitching a new daytime talk show to be produced by the team behind The Ellen DeGeneres Show, reports Variety. While not intended as a replacement for Ellen, it would be launched as Warner Bros. TV’s new flagship daytime talker, now that Ellen is coming to the end of its run.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘NCIS’ Pays Tribute To Longtime Audience Liaison Harriet Margulies

NCIS paid tribute Monday night to the CBS show’s longtime audience liaison Harriet Margulies, who died October 30 in Northridge after suffering a stroke. She was 94. The show honored Margulies with an “In Memoriam” tribute card at the end of Monday night’s episode. Born in Brooklyn, Margulies began her career as a publicist in New York City and later in Los Angeles. She became a production assistant for Universal Television in the 1970’s, where she worked on shows such as Kojak, Magnum P.I. and Quantum Leap. In the 1990’s she began work as an audience liaison for JAG and later NCIS where she connected fans all over the world to the CBS/Belisarius productions. In addition to her work in production, Margulies wrote an episode of Kojak in 1977 and made several on-screen, cameo appearances on Quantum Leap, JAG and NCIS. In an episode of Scene of the Crime, she appeared as a look-a-like Elizabeth Taylor, whom she resembled in her younger years. NCIS honored her last night for her 19 years of service on the program with a tribute card that read “In Memory Of Our Friend And Colleague Harriet Margulies. We Will Miss You.”
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy