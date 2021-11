Our nomadic ancestors had it easy. They answered their calls of nature whenever and wherever they felt like it—exactly as any other nonhuman animal on earth does. The early humans had no privacy issues and no preferences regarding toilet paper. They simply relieved themselves where they wanted and wandered away from their droppings, leaving them for Mother Nature to process, converting it back to soil. They went on to chase gazelles and forage for berries, and once their bodies extracted the nutrients from all that food, more deposits would fall onto the earth, keeping the cycle going.

