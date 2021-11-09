Mike Kennedy

News Bites for November 10... ...Fox News Audio will present special Veterans Day-themed programming on Nov. 11 across podcast and radio platforms. Fox News Radio’s Tonya J. Powers will produce a “Securing America” feature report for Fox News Radio affiliates and “Fox News Headlines 24/7” on SiriusXM. The “Fox News Rundown” podcast will present discussions from veterans and Fox News Channel personalities Johnny Joey Jones and Pete Hegseth surrounding the issue of taking care of our veterans when they return from service. The “Proud American” podcast on Veterans Day will feature Johnny Joey Jones speaking with Fletcher Gill, the founder and CEO of Luke’s Wings. Nationally syndicated Fox News Radio programs, “The Brian Kilmeade Show,” “Fox Across America with Jimmy Failla” and “The Guy Benson Show” will all pay tribute to those who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces with special guest segments and host monologues.

