Mike Kennedy

National Association of Broadcasters President Gordon Smith said the “true giants” in broadcasting are the local radio and television broadcasters hard at work with a role that has never been more apparently vital to America. It is the sort of statement that Smith has made before to the industry, but on Tuesday it came as the designation was being bestowed on him. The Library of American Broadcasting Foundation named Smith among the 2021 recipients of its Giants of Broadcasting award.
Scott Gaines is named OM of SummitMedia Knoxville and PD of country “100.3 The Wolf” WCYQ. Gaines most recently served as OM for Alpha Media Amarillo, where he also handled programming and afternoons at country KGNC-FM (97.9). “Summit Knoxville is excited to welcome a radio veteran of Scott’s caliber to...
Vince Vitrano talks about why he is moving from TV to radio, trading in morning news anchor duties at E.W. Scripps WTMJ-TV for Good Karma Brands news/talk WTMJ Milwaukee (620) as host of “Wisconsin’s Morning News.”. Vitrano has been anchoring morning news on the NBC affiliate for 15 years, after...
Following the Friday, Nov. 5 retirement of Audacy classic hits WOGL Philadelphia (98.1) morning host Glenn Kalina after a 51-year radio career, a number of changes take place at the company’s three music stations in the market. Replacing Kalina in mornings effective Nov. 15 at WOGL is Sean “Coop” Tabler,...
Clay Travis’ OutKick, a subsidiary of Fox Corp., debuted “OutKick 360” at the end of August on YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Rumble while exploring opportunities for radio distribution. That now comes to fruition with the launch of the OutKick Sports Talk Network via a partnership with Skyview Networks. Skyview will...
It may not have had the usual glitz and glamour of the live awards ceremony at the annual Radio Show, but this year's virtual reveal of 2021's Marconi Radio Award Winners still packed plenty of surprises, with lots of stations and personalities taking trophies home for the first time, and others adding to their collection of Marconis over the years.
Melissa Rivera is named Integrated Sales Manager at Cox Media Group Houston. Rivera joins the cluster from Townsquare Media Victoria, TX, where she served as Director of Sales. “Melissa represents all that is great about our industry today,” Director of Sales Stephanie Callihan said in a release. “She possesses a...
James Gilmore, former midday host at Guaranty Broadcasting country “100.7 The Tiger” WTGE Baton Rouge, died Wednesday more than five years after being diagnosed with kidney cancer. He was 51. Gilmore had been on-air at WTGE since November 2011 and also had served as the station’s APD. Gilmore’s son, Ruston...
The second annual Public Radio Music Day is being celebrated from coast-to-coast today (Nov. 10) with special programming and features on stations that call the left side of the FM radio dial home. The day is coordinated by the noncommMUSIC alliance and officially acknowledged by a bipartisan, bicameral Congressional resolution...
Cumulus Media “New Country 93.1” WDRQ Detroit host Bill “Broadway” Bertschinger returns to afternoons Friday after nearly two years in the morning slot at the station. The move clears a space for a new local morning show that’s expected to be announced soon. Bertschinger, who joined WDRQ in 2019, had...
News Bites for November 10... ...Fox News Audio will present special Veterans Day-themed programming on Nov. 11 across podcast and radio platforms. Fox News Radio’s Tonya J. Powers will produce a “Securing America” feature report for Fox News Radio affiliates and “Fox News Headlines 24/7” on SiriusXM. The “Fox News Rundown” podcast will present discussions from veterans and Fox News Channel personalities Johnny Joey Jones and Pete Hegseth surrounding the issue of taking care of our veterans when they return from service. The “Proud American” podcast on Veterans Day will feature Johnny Joey Jones speaking with Fletcher Gill, the founder and CEO of Luke’s Wings. Nationally syndicated Fox News Radio programs, “The Brian Kilmeade Show,” “Fox Across America with Jimmy Failla” and “The Guy Benson Show” will all pay tribute to those who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces with special guest segments and host monologues.
Chris Cardenas joins Townsquare Media as Assistant OM for the company’s six-station Boise cluster, which includes country “WOW 104.3” KAWO. He also will host afternoons for hot AC “Mix 106” KCIX. “I want to extend a special thanks to [OM] Chris Pickett, [Brand Leader, CHR and HAC] Cat Collins, and...
Podcasting has allowed public media to expand its business in new ways, such as subscriptions and offering edgier content. Now WBUR Boston (90.9) is leveraging its custom content studio CitySpace Productions to expand into the production of branded podcasts. The public radio station’s pitch is that it will bring the same audio production quality of its own podcasts to outside marketers and organizations.
MIKE KENNEDY has given notice on plans to resign his position as OM/PD at AUDACY Country WDAF (106.5 THE WOLF) and Hot AC KZPT (99.7 THE POINT)/KANSAS CITY, which he has held for a little more than two years. His final day will be FRIDAY, DECEMBER 17th. KENNEDY took on...
Comments / 0