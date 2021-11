News Bites for November 12... ...iHeartMedia talk WRKO Boston (680) raised more than $192,000 during the sixth annual “DAV Radiothon,” to benefit the Disable American Veterans (DAV) of Massachusetts, which was held on Veterans Day (Nov.11) from 6am-7pm. “It’s an honor for AM 680 WRKO to dedicate Veterans Day to help the men and women who have sacrificed so much for our great country.” VP of News, Talk, Sports Rob Sanchez said in a release. “Our generous listeners always amaze me and have once again shown their support to raise $192,082 for the DAV of Massachusetts.” Since 2016, the “DAV Radiothon” has raised more than $800,000 to benefit veterans in the community.

