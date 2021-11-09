CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Arkansas Republicans oppose greater voting access

By Max Brantley
Arkansas Times
Arkansas Times
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A Twitter comment on French Hill’s opposition to legislation beneficial to people of his district drew this response on Arkansas Republican opposition to voting rights legislation. French Hill, John Boozman, Tom Cotton, John Thurston, Leslie Rutledge joined in reciting a litany of false...

Washington Post

Why Republicans block voting bills

Republicans want to maintain the system by which they can load the electoral dice in their favor. So they gerrymander and suppress, and they twist and turn, knowing the Supreme Court will acquiesce. And lest there be any mistake, this started well before 2020. In Wisconsin in 2018, Democrats got 53 percent of the vote, which led to 36 percent of the state assembly seats, and a disproportionately low portion of U.S. House seats. In Pennsylvania, even voting led to a House delegation tilted 13-to-5 Republican (though the state Supreme Court overruled this, leading to a 9-to-9 delegation). State legislatures of whatever complexion should not be drawing boundaries in federal elections, where they will naturally favor their own, or, even worse, in their own elections.
Arkansas Times

Stop the presses! Republican endorses Republican for governor

Republican Governor Hutchinson today endorsed Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the only announced Republican candidate for governor in 2022. She appreciates it. She said she’ll cut the income tax for rich people just as Asa wants to do. He lauded her “public service,” an interesting description of being a mouthpiece for the most corrupt and dishonest presidential administration since Teapot Dome.
Washington Times

Republicans got nothing for their infrastructure bill votes

In the wake of the disastrous vote by the 13 House Republicans for President Biden’s “infrastructure” legislation, a lot of people are understandably angry. They counted on the Republicans to recognize that the bill was not very good. Counting on politicians to recognize anything is always chancy, but in this instance, it seemed reasonable.
Arkansas Times

Democrats blast GOP votes against infrastructure spending

Better late than never from the Arkansas Democratic Party:. Arkansas is set to receive its largest long-term infrastructure investment in nearly a century thanks to President Biden and a bi-partisan vote in Congress. The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act passed despite every member of Arkansas’s Congressional delegation failing to support this historic bi-partisan commitment to Arkansas infrastructure.
magnoliareporter.com

Republicans content to leave Arkansas House lines pretty much the way they are now

Arkansas’ proposed new state legislative districts have been released, and for maps drawn entirely by Republicans, they seem more than fair to Democrats. The maps were released Oct. 29 by the Board of Apportionment, composed of Gov. Asa Hutchinson, Attorney General Leslie Rutledge, and Secretary of State John Thurston. Much...
POLITICS
Arkansas Times

Arkansas Times

