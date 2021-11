Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. (NYSE: HPE) are down nearly 4% in pre-open Friday after Goldman Sachs analyst Rod Hall downgraded to Sell from Neutral and slashed the price target to $14.00 per share from the prior $16.00.

STOCKS ・ 19 HOURS AGO