CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio State Winning Games, But Not Influencing People

By Herb Gould
TMGSports
TMGSports
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Fc1cC_0crAfTSS00

Winning Ugly: Ryan Day has not been all smiles during Ohio State nail-biters. (Photo by Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch)

It’s early November. Great time of year in college football for. . . conspiracy theories and. . . strange doings in the Big Ten.

Let’s start with the the conspiracy theory that The Committee is gerrymandering the ranking process to deny Cincinnati a seat at the College Football Playoff table.

And the opposing corollary: That Cincinnati isn’t that good. And is not deserving of a playoff slot.

Solution: Let the Bearcats line up and play. That’s why it’s called a playoff.

Let five or six conference champions play their way into the playoff. Yes, there will be whining from the also-rans who were snubbed for one of the remaining at-large slots.

Guess what? Too bad. You didn’t win your league.

A case could be made that the Dodgers and Giants, who won way more games than anybody else, were the two best teams in baseball. And yet, they bumped into each other early and flamed out.

Was anybody lamenting that the 88-win Atlanta Braves won the World Series while the other five division winners all won at least 93 games? Nope.

You can spin this any way you want if it’s left up to committees and rankings and data points. Let the players decide it. On the field.

No system is perfect. And I know I am in the old-school minority when it comes to thinking league champions are. . . champions. And second-place teams are. . . not champions.

No worries.

Since crowning a college football champion is as much about television ratings as football—and that will be even more true when the ESPN/SEC consortium achieves critical mass—let’s move on. . .

. . .to the strange doings in the Big Ten.

Remember when The Ohio State University was a dead-solid lock to win the league?

After slogging past Nebraska for their second straight underwhelming performance (see Penn State), the Buckeyes look more like An Ohio State University. Or Just Another Ohio State University.

The Buckeyes are a 20-point favorite over Purdue, which already has beaten a No. 2 Iowa and a No. 3 Michigan State, which supposedly was on total Upset Alert.

Here’s a tip to Ohio State’s justifiably maligned defense. Try to keep an eye on Boilermakers receiver David Bell. Against Iowa and Michign Statee, he caught 22 passes for 457 yards and two touchdowns.

Pretty good for a marked man. Who seems destined for a very nice NFL career. Right after he picks up a lot of college hardware.

Every time I hear Buckeyes coach Ryan Day soft-pedal struggling past another troubled opponent by saying it’s hard to win games in the Big Ten, I keep thinking, ``Yeah. The way you’re doing it.’’

Which brings me to another conspiracy theory. . . that the College Football Playoff is weighted toward the SEC and the Big Ten.

I don’t necessarily disagree. But even before Purdue blew up the Big Ten’s chances to have two playoff teams by beating Michigan State, it occurred to me that the Big Ten might not have any playoff teams.

Think about it. Ohio State has Purdue, Michigan State and Michigan—and vulnerabilities. For all of its talent, that defense is giving up too many points. And while I believe C.J. Stroud is going to be a fine quarterback, he’s still learning.

You know how great quarterbacks say that everything slows down out there at critical moments, allowing them to make great decisions? That hasn’t happened yet for Stroud.

Even if Michigan State ``surprises’’ Ohio State, it still has a game left with Penn State. Which plays one-loss Michigan this Saturday. Which is still very much in the hunt for the conference title and maybe even a playoff slot.

Bottom line: Don’t be surprised if the Big Ten’s one-loss trio all wind up with a second loss.

Then again, The Committee can do anything it wants. How about a two-loss Alabama and a two-loss Big Ten team? That would play really well over five-way chili at Skyline Chili in Cincinnati.

And here’s one more bold thought: Whether the Buckeyes, Spartans or Wolverines wind up in the Big Ten championship game, it is no longer a given that the East will win that game.

Wisconsin, forgotten and abandoned after its 1-3 start, has gotten its act together. It always had a lockdown defense. Quarterback Graham Mertz is much improved. The big question might be whether the Badgers can keep their thin running-back corps healthy.

That is not to say Wisconsin will win the Big Ten. The point is, the gap has closed considerably. If the Badgers survive their own challenging finish against Nebraska and Minnesota, they will still be underdogs in the conference championship game. But they won't be prohibitive underdogs.

Of course, Wisconsin winning the league would be the worst-case scenario for the Big Ten’s College Football Playoff hopes. Because no team with more than one loss has ever participated in the four-team playoff.

Consistency from the get-go is admirable. But it shouldn't be everything.

For instance, when Wisconsin looked terrible, three of its first four opponents were Penn State, Notre Dame and Michigan—one team that was in the top five until its quarterback got hurt, and two teams that are still in the top 10.

Ask Nick Saban or Kirby Smart if they’d like to open their season that way. When they stop laughing, they’ll say, ``No thanks.’’

That said, I suspect that Georgia and Alabama would have done fine. I also suspect that they would never consent to that kind of risk.

The point is, the playoff ought to have a goal of finding the best teams at the end of the season—not the best teams that avoided stubbing their toe early in the season.

And the best way to do that is through conference champions. You only get there by being the best at the end. And if you’re not the toughest kid on your block, then go back to the drawing board and figure how to do that.

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

High school playoff game postponed after player found dead

A Houston (Miss.) high school playoff game was postponed following the death of a member of their team on Friday, according to WCBI News. The Houston Hilltoppers were preparing for the 1st round of the MHSAA Class 4A state playoffs Friday when news came down that sophomore defensive lineman Jamarcus Hall had passed away. He was found in his home around 8 a.m. ET. According to multiple reports, a cause of death has yet to be determined.
HIGH SCHOOL
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Wednesday’s Deion Sanders News

Over the weekend, Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders missed yet another game for the Tigers due to health concerns. In late September, he underwent surgery to repair a foot injury that has plagued him for several years. According to a report from Football Scoop, Sanders “endured an extended hospitalization and complicated recovery.”
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
State
Minnesota State
Local
Ohio College Sports
State
Wisconsin State
State
Ohio State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
City
Cincinnati, OH
The Spun

Recruiting Expert Has Telling Admission On Scott Frost

With their announcement on Monday, Nebraska made it clear Scott Frost will be back for the 2022 season. Beyond that though, there is uncertainty. Frost’s reworked contract reportedly lowered his buyout after next season. The Cornhusker leader also fired four assistant coaches this week, all on the offensive side of the ball.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Keionte Scott, nation's top-ranked JUCO corner, names top five

Snow College's Keionte Scott has narrowed his growing list of options focus down to five schools. The nation's top-ranked junior college cornerback per 247Sports named a top five on Friday that included Tennessee, Oregon, Auburn, Miami and BYU. Scott will spend the upcoming weekend at Tennessee on an official visit...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football Playoff#American Football#Ohio State Winning Games#Columbus Dispatch#The Committee#Giants#Espn#Sec#The Ohio State University#Penn State#Buckeyes#An Ohio State University
FanSided

Watch: Ohio State and Nebraska football players brawl before game

Players from Ohio State and Nebraska football teams got a little chippy ahead of their game. There is no love lost between Ohio State football and Nebraska football players. This isn’t quite on the level of the other Big Ten rivalries but both teams hate each other. That was evident with members from each side getting a little hot and bothered that led to a bit of a pregame scuffle.
NEBRASKA STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

USC coaching search: One name continues to lead pack for Trojans job

As USC continues its head coaching search, one name that keeps popping up is Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell. CBSSports.com college football analyst Dennis Dodd thinks the leadership at USC will pursue Fickell once the season is over. Here is why Dodd thinks Fickell is the right coach for the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaytradition.com

Coaching search: Report names B1G coach as target for LSU job

The expectation within college football circles is that coaching jobs will fly fast and furious this offseason. Nine programs have already announced a change—with 2 of those already finding their new guy. Arguably the biggest job on the market, LSU, is sitting and waiting for someone. The Tigers announced in...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

New England makes decision on linebacker Chase Winovich

New England Patriots linebacker Chase Winovich is set to return from injured reserve, per NFL reporter Aaron Wilson. Winovich left the team’s Week 6 contest against Dallas with a hamstring injury and has not played since. Winovich was a major part of the Patriots defense in 2020, recording 48 total...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Football
TMGSports

TMG Newsmaker of the Week: Ed Oregeron

On the surface it makes no sense. The coach wins a national championship with a 14-0 record and a team for the ages. He loses 16 starters from that team, the guts of his coaching staff and then-like everyone else--endures a COVID-19 dominated season, but still finishes with a 5-5 record.
COLLEGE SPORTS
TMGSports

The Locksmith's Pick Six For Week 7

A 30-second media time out for a little back patting here. It's six straight winning weeks vs. the spread to start the season for the Locksmith and yet ... why does last week's 4-2 showing have such a hollow feel to it?. Two reasons. The first is that the Locksmith...
FOOTBALL
TMGSports

Mr. CFB Pick Six: Week 7

Earlier this week I wrote that Oct. 9 was the best college football Saturday in my lifetime. Given the quality and intensity of the games, I was more than pleased to finish 4-2 against the spread. Of course, one of the two losses was by Alabama, a 16 ½ favorite,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Onward State

The Official Penn State-Ohio State Drinking Game

We’re not sure about you guys, but we need a drink after these past few weeks of Penn State football fandom. The No. 20 Nittany Lions are hitting the road to take on the No. 5 Buckeyes in an almost Halloween matchup on national TV. Trips to the Shoe are never easy for Penn State, and this clash should be no different.
COLLEGE SPORTS
TMGSports

A Jersey Guy Pick Six: Week 7

We could argue that we are only a missed field goal or a throw away TD from being in decent shape betting wise. But everyone has those stories and they are worthless. Bottom line: We dipped below .500 last week, are .500 overall for the season and the slide has to stop now.
SPORTS
TMGSports

TMG Newsmaker of The Week: Caleb Williams

Unbeaten Oklahoma, having overcome a 10-0 deficit to six-TD underdog Kansas, was clinging to a 28-23 fourth quarter lead and facing a fourth and one situation on their own 46. Sooner coach Lincoln Riley did not in hesitate in making his decision to go for the first down. Taking a...
COLLEGE SPORTS
TMGSports

TMGSports

New York City, NY
163
Followers
229
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

TMGSports is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of college athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy